Xiaomi on DxOMark: Mi 11 Pro Ties with iPhone 12 Pro and Impresses in Camera Tests

Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 Pro in March 2021 and now the top of the line is finally being rated in DxOMark’s camera test, where it impressed and tied with Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro by scoring 128 points in the rating. See now the strengths and weaknesses of this smartphone from Xiaomi in photography tests.





Starting with the camera specs for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro we have: 50 MP 1/1.12 inch main sensor with 1.4μm pixels, 24mm f/2.0 aperture and optical stabilization;

16mm equivalent ultra-wide 13MP secondary sensor with 123° of vision and f/2.4;

8MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom equivalent to 120mm at f/2.4. Video recording on the Mi 11 Pro can be done in 8K resolution at 24FPS or 4K resolution from 30 to 60FPS with HDR10+ and advanced image stabilization. As you can see, the smartphone scored a high score driven by the texture of images item, with 106 points, while the iPhone 12 Pro has its highest score in the autofocus item as was also shown by DxOMark.





Continuing the comparison between Apple and Xiaomi cell phones, we have the following scores for each: Photography : Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: 131 points iPhone 13 Pro: 135 points

: zoom : Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: 74 points iPhone 13 Pro: 66 points

: Video : Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: 115 points iPhone 13 Pro: 112 points

: Thus, the iPhone 12 Pro still gains more prominence when shooting, but it lags behind in things like video recording and zooming, as the Mi 11 Pro has a more powerful telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. Without further ado, check out some of the images captured by DxOMark in the test:

Image samples

wide camera

low light

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

video sample

finished

Finally, DxOMark claims that the Mi 11 Pro does very well when capturing images outdoors, with good exposure, texture, low noise level, wide range and good results even in photos with telephoto and wide camera. Portrait mode also performs well and video stabilization is really effective. However, autofocus may be slow when using HDR mode in low-light environments both when shooting and taking pictures. There is also slight chromatic aberration in images and blurs in photos of people and increased noise when shooting moving objects in low light. Anyway, the Mi 11 Pro presented itself as a worthy opponent for the iPhone 12 Pro.

technical specifications

6.81 inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision

Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB or 12GB RAM (LPDDR5)

128GB or 256GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)

20 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP wide-angle sensor 8 MP telephoto sensor (5x optical zoom, 50x digital)

Dual-SIM 5G, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, WiFi 6, IP68 and digital sensor under display

5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless charging

Android 11 running under MIUI interface

Colors: black, green and purple

