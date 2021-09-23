Xiaomi TV Stick has first images of the new model released on the internet

Xiaomi may be about to add another product to the competitive streaming device market. Last year, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Mi TV Stick, a multimedia device based on Android TV, but it appears that it is already preparing a new version of the device, according to some images obtained by a certification body.

Two clues suggest that this is a different product from the one on the market: the absence of the “Mi” logo, replaced by the “Xiaomi” logo, and the dimensions. The first point could be justified on the assumption that this is a prototype not intended for sale, but let us not forget that Xiaomi formalized the abandonment of the “Mi” brand on its new smartphones, extending this to other segments of its ecosystem of products.

As for dimensions, the new model is a little longer: just over 11 cm compared to 9.24 in the current one. Width remains at 3 cm. Despite this, the design doesn’t show significant changes, with the biggest highlight being on the device’s body, where the supposed new version has a glossy finish, while the one available on the market has a matte finish.

Technical characteristics of this new version were also not disclosed, which makes it difficult to know if this is in fact a new model or just a visual redesign.

It is possible that the increase in size is justified by the revision of the internal components, but we must wait for more consistent details to confirm this.

