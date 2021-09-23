XP and Rico launch two passive cryptocurrency funds, with investment starting at R$100

SAO PAULO – As of October 1st, brokers XP and Rico will offer two cryptocurrency passive funds aimed at the general public. One of them will invest exclusively in Bitcoins, while the other will invest in a larger basket of digital currencies. Both have an initial investment of R$100.

The first fund is the Trend Crypto Dollar FIC FIM, which replicates the Nasdaq cryptoactive index, the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). Today, the index has 63% of the portfolio focused on Bitcoins and the rest is divided into other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Filecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap and Stellar. In the year, the NCI has risen by 89.13%.

The second is Trend Bitcoin Dollar FIC FIM, which will invest exclusively in Bitcoin.

The two funds are already open for investment scheduling through the platforms and have an administration fee of 0.5% per year, without exchange rate protection or performance fee.

“The crypto market has been growing significantly. There are currently more than 12,000 cryptoactives totaling a market value of US$1.9 trillion – double what all Brazilian companies listed on B3 are worth. Democratizing access to products that are at the forefront of technology and innovation is to offer investors what is most disruptive in this segment”, says Danilo Gabriel, indexed fund manager at XP Asset.

