Xuxa plans an exhibition with photos of the family: ‘I want to share things I didn’t even know I had’

In recent days, Xuxa’s shorts have had the opportunity to see, for the first time, details of the presenter’s life when she was still a child in Santa Rosa, in Rio Grande do Sul, or in Rio de Janeiro, where she moved to with his family when he was 7 years old. Arranging the move to “a smaller house” (the presenter recently sold her 2780m² mansion in Barra da Tijuca), she discovered a photo album of her mother, Alda, and decided to share the findings on Instagram.

— I’m sorting things that I’d like to stay in the office, others in the collection, in my house, and others that I’m going to donate. In this mixture of change and exchange, I found an album by my mother. I saw these photos, found them very interesting and started to want to post, share with people things I didn’t even know I had – said Xuxa. — I was kind of in doubt. I don’t know if people would be interested in knowing more about my life, as it has been exposed since I was 16 years old.

Among the findings, there are images of the vacation in the house the family was renting in Coroa Grande, a beach in the state of Rio, the apartment in Bento Ribeiro, in the North of Rio de Janeiro, the first communion, with cousins ​​in the South and even in fantasy that he used when he dated Pelé. Everything comes with very descriptive captions, which denote the good memory of those 58 years.

‘I was a very lucky person. I always had a simple life, but very rich. Not rich in money, but rich in details.

Time travel has awakened nostalgia for this simplicity that never comes back.

— We traveled from Bento Ribeiro to Deodoro, from Deodoro to Santa Cruz, from Santa Cruz to Coroa Grande. And we literally went with a dog, a parakeet and five children – he recalls. — I miss my brother with a guitar singing for us on this train called the little monkey, which was all made of wood. I miss my mother singing, her scent. I miss my father, surrounding the children. Mr. Meneghel went ahead and we followed. I miss everything, the details.

From Anitters to Larinatics:Relationship between fans and idols is more intense and intimate than ever

Xuxa has plans to make an exhibition not only with images, clothes and important objects from her career, but also from her family. The idea is to exalt the entire circle of love with which you have been surrounded.

“I wish there was a space for my mom, her stuff, her clothes, the perfume she wore, for people to smell her. I wanted to lend to an exhibition things that only I experienced, only I felt. I’m very inclined to one thing for people to get to know me a little more and to know how important it is to have a family close to us. And this I had a lot with my mother.