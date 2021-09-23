Xuxa shocks when she releases a photo of her first communion with a cross around her neck and detail comes to light

Xuxa Meneghel took the week to show all his nostalgia on social networks and posted an unusual photo this Wednesday morning (22) on his profile on Instagram.

On the occasion, she reminisced with her fans about an image that was taken during her first communion, even citing her old habits when explaining a special detail in the record.

“First communion in Bento Ribeiro RJ (where I was raised). For a change, my lips were bruised, because I still ate animals. I’ve always had difficulty digesting”, shot.

Today, she no longer eats animals because she has become one of the advocates of the cause, turning to vegetarian. It is worth remembering that, days ago, the blonde remembered a rare click involving Skin.

Laughing, the presenter showed an old photo in which she appears wearing more masculine clothes and explained that Pelé, her ex-boyfriend who registered the moment:

“Believe me, this is me in East Hampton, in the United States, at Pelé’s house. He took the photo”.

“I put on a jacket upside down, a fake belly, glasses that came with a nose, a hat he got and kept walking around the character’s house [risos]. Stone crazy! I was 18 years old”, continued Meneghel, explaining everything he did and contextualizing that this click was made approximately in 1981.

Leo Fuchs liked the blonde’s relaxation and commented: “I’m in love”. Junno Andrade, her “husband”, was not bothered by the mention of her ex and declared to her beloved: “Love you! Figure! Since always right?!”.

Renato Góes made a comparison: “You look like you in Bumblers and the Mystery of Robin Hood, dressed as a circus employee”.

A fan was overwhelmed by the idol: “I’m loving these posts! How lucky I am in my heart to choose you to love”. Another fan club left a message:

“I love you playing at making characters. The photo reminds a little of the “brat” you used to make”.

In another photo, she appeared with friends when she was still a child, and netizens noticed the similarity with her daughter Sasha.

In yet another publication, the eternal queen of the short ones posed with her sister and showed the simplicity of where they lived, with all the nostalgia. At the age of 13, the artist won a carnival queen contest.

The childhood photo with her brother Blad made her miss her mother, who died. The artist’s father was also shown in a rare click, as well as a bird that he adopted.

She showed off her longest hair at the age of 23, when she joined Globo, and another one with an ex-boyfriend.

Check out: