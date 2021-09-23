Youth Board decides to terminate with Matheus Jesus and Paulinho Bóia – 09/22/2021

Loaned by Corinthians to Juventude until the end of this season, defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus no longer wears the shirt of the Caxias do Sul club. The midfielder’s new destination must be in a Serie B club of the Brazilian Championship. São Paulo Paulinho Bóia also has his bags ready to leave the team.

The reason for the termination of Matheus Jesus is not technical. The midfielder has qualities recognized in Alfredo Jaconi. However, off-field behavior matters to the decision. The difficulty of keeping in shape and conduct when not at the club are criticized behind the scenes.

Juventude is looking to find a breakup mechanism that does not make it suffer any financial damage, but is already working directly with the departure of the player from Marquinhos Santos’ group, which in the coming days should make other breakouts in the same mold official.

As he has already made 14 matches for JEC in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Matheus Jesus cannot sign a contract with another team in Serie A. Therefore, a possible new destination for the defensive midfielder must be Serie B, and there are already teams interested. Sought by the report, Corinthians informed that it does not know the information and the athlete continues on loan to Juventude.

Paulinho Outlet Buoy

The São Paulo striker is also on Juventude’s list of departures and should have his contract terminated in the coming days. Like Matheus Jesus, Paulinho Bóia showed an inadequate conduct and, therefore, is out of JEC’s plans for the sequence of the Brazilian Championship.

The player played 15 matches in Serie A and also cannot be entered by another elite team in national football. São Paulo was also contacted by the report, but claimed not to be aware of the decision by Juventude to terminate the contract.