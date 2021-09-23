Youth ends with Matheus Jesus and Corinthians must lend him to Series B

This Wednesday afternoon, Matheus Jesus had his loan contract terminated with Juventude. Termination information has been published by Gaucho radio and confirmed by My Timon. Linked to Corinthians until the end of 2023, the defensive midfielder will be loaned once again.

In addition to Juventude, the player also wore the Red Bull Bragantino jersey in 2020. Unlike the first two opportunities, the player will now join a Serie B team, whose name was not revealed for the report on the My Timon.

The player and his staff have until September 30th to define the new club, considering that this is the Serie B deadline for clubs to make changes to the competition entry list.

The intention of Matheus Jesus’ fatigue is for him to have more minutes on the field in the rest of the year 2021. According to GloboEsporte.com, however, the departure of Juventude is linked to problems of indiscipline. Besides him, left-back Alyson and forward Paulinho Boia were also removed from the squad.

For Juventude, there were 17 games played, between the Gaucho and Brazilian championships, with just over a thousand minutes on the field.

The midfielder was hired by Corinthians in 2019, after doing a good São Paulo Championship for the West. After a loan in the first season, the player’s bond was changed to permanent and valid until 2023. The Parque São Jorge club has 50% of its economic rights.

Through its press office, Corinthians says it is not aware of any information about the termination and that Matheus Jesus is still on loan to Juventude.

