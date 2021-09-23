YouTube premium users can officially download videos for a limited time

For those who suffer from an unstable connection quality, downloading content for playback can be a good alternative, whether on mobile or desktops and notebooks. With that in mind, YouTube is now testing a feature so Premium subscribers can download videos to play the media later. The experimental feature was detected by the Android Police website team, and it is now possible to test it globally. If you want to give it a try, just go to youtube.com/new and see the resources being experimented on.

To download a video, simply go to the page and click ‘Download’ in the toolbar below the title. Then, to play them, just go to youtube.com/feed/downloads, page also accessible through the side navigation panel. It should work on Windows, MacOS and Chrome OS. According to the text on the introductory page, this trial feature will end its testing on October 19th.