YouTube tests to allow download of videos on the web, but not like you think

YouTube has always been reluctant to allow the download of videos from the platform, which forced people to use unofficial methods to do so. Sometimes there’s content you want to see while on a plane trip or while waiting for a doctor’s appointment, for example, but you don’t have an internet connection available, which is why downloading to watch offline is such a sought-after solution. .

Now, the world’s leading video platform has begun testing a feature that authorizes downloading content accessed via the web/browser for viewing without consuming data. The novelty works along the lines of the option that already exists in mobile apps, that is, it is not possible to extract the file and do what you want, but it is already a considerable advance. YouTube’s model is similar to Netflix’s, in which content is stored on the site itself.

If you are Premium and received this warning, then you can download YouTube videos (Image: Playback/Android Police)

The novelty is exclusive to Premium subscribers and was detected by users in India and France, which means a worldwide experiment, although without universal access. To see if you’re one of the winners, just go to youtube.com/new when you’re logged in and check if the Labs page displays the warning above — the news hasn’t appeared here yet in the newsroom. Canaltech.

If it appears, you were one of those chosen to test the novelty and can download the desired content. The download button is strategically positioned just below the title, in the toolbar, between the “Share” and “Save” buttons. In the settings, you can choose what quality you want to transfer — for now, 1080p is the maximum — and whether you want to exclude some content.

The download button will appear experimentally (Image: Playback/Android Police)

Everything that is downloaded to your profile will be accessible at youtube.com/feed/download or by accessing the side navigation panel. For now, this is an exclusive new feature of the desktop browser version (Windows, MacOS and Chrome OS).

Videos available offline are in a specific area of ​​YouTube (Image: Playback/Android Police)

The trial feature will only be released until October 19th. Afterwards, it’s still unclear whether it will be removed for tweaking or expanded for all YouTube Premium subscribers. The fact is that this addition would be very welcome for everyone, including YouTube, which to some extent would definitely get rid of browser extensions or sites to download files.

