007 Director calls Bond Sean Connery a rapist

the director of OO7- No Time to Dier, Cary Fukunaga, made a controversial comment about another film in the franchise starring Sean Connery. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker called the actor’s character in 007- Against Atomic Blackmail (1965) of rapist.

Fukunaga was referring to a scene in which Connery’s James Bond confronts a nurse and demands that she have sex with him. At the time, the character was played Molly Peters.

“Is on Atomic Blackmail or 007 against Goldfinger does Sean Connery’s character rape a woman? She says ‘no, no, no’ and he says ‘yes, yes, yes’. That wasn’t going to work today.”

In the scene Bond says to the woman: “I believe my silence can come at a price”, to which the Molly Peters character responds: “You don’t want to say… Oh no”. Bond then retorts: “Oh yes.” After this moment he corners the woman in a sauna and rips off her clothes.

On the occasion of this interview Fukunaga intended to publicize no time to die and also talked about this movie.

“It’s so hard to predict what I’ll be feeling. I didn’t foresee the emotional weight of the last day of shooting and how much sadness I was feeling at being Daniel’s last day as Bond. I feel like when the movie comes out, there will be a lot of feelings. There will be the exaltation of it coming out, the satisfaction of closure and probably another latent bit of sadness that the experience is complete. “

Daniel Craig is currently one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. The actor has played James Bond the longest and now the producers of the 007 franchise have brought him back to his latest film 007 – No Time to Die. The payment agreement for the actor was US$25 million, corresponding to R$131 million.

About his reinterpretation of Craig’s character, Fukunaga has the following to say:

“A tremendous amount of freedom to reinterpret the character: Bond has a lot of stereotypes [recorrentes], but I think what’s great about Daniel Craig’s race is how much rawer, more brutal and brooding he is. I much prefer that Bond to the one-eyebrow-up version. ”

The film also features in the cast Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomi Harris, Ana de Armas, among many others.

007-No Time To Die premieres on September 30, 2021.