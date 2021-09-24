10 tips to relieve stress – Revista Crescer

+



Pandemic, running with the children, house, dog, partner, shopping… Phew! If the division of tasks at home is not going as it should, you probably have that feeling of already waking up without energy.

If this sounds familiar to you, you need to stop and rethink not only your routine, but also how much of the 24 hours a day you have left. Only for you. Maternal burnout has been increasingly a reality in the lives of many women. That’s why it’s important to stay alert, listen to your body, your mind and, yes, take action!

Below, you can see how simple actions can be so effective in relieving stress and bringing more energy and good cheer. If you can, adopt them as soon as you wake up. Come on?

Adopt essential oils

Made up of super-concentrated natural extracts, taken from plants by steam distillation or cold pressing, they are increasingly popular among practitioners of alternative therapies. Its qualities are attributed especially to terpenes, a word of Greek origin that means “pleasant smell”, and which consist of substances secreted by vegetables. Among the numerous oils available, aromatherapist and psychologist Samia Maluf (SP) recommends peppermint to bring more energy. Just drop a drop onto a tissue or your own hands (in this case, rub them together) and then gently inhale the perfume. “This type of oil has vasodilatory properties. This means more oxygenation in the body as a whole, making it more active”, he says.

have an energy juice

The mixture of lemon, ginger, watermelon and coconut water may be what was missing in your breakfast to give that boost to the day. Who explains the benefits of each of these foods is the nutritionist Pedro Andrade, from the Brazilian Association of Nutrology: lemon has the antioxidant effect of vitamin C and limonene, which help immunity. Ginger is a powerful anti-inflammatory and increases metabolism due to stimuli from receptors that raise body temperature. It also improves oxygen supply, resulting in more “gas”, literally. Watermelon, in turn, is rich in citrulline, a potent vasodilator that improves blood circulation and, therefore, takes more nutrients to the organs, which will work better. Finally, coconut water is rich in sodium, potassium and magnesium electrolytes, which favors metabolism.

Ingredients

200 g of watermelon

(1 medium slice)

100 ml of coconut water

100 ml of lemon juice

ginger chips

Way of doing

Mix the ginger chips with the ingredients (preferably ice cream). Blend everything in a blender and then drink.

wear warm colors

You’ve probably heard that when you wake up feeling low, the best thing to do is to wear the most colorful clothes in the wardrobe or put on that red lipstick to send the low mood away. It really works, you know? For interior designer Neza Cesar (SP), who is one of the five Pantone creatives in Brazil, the warm and strong colors – read red, orange, yellow – are the most energetic, yes. The green and light blue tones are called cool colors, as they refer to serenity. Hence the fact that the latter are applied in hospitals, for example.

“I recommend using warm colors not only on some walls in the house where you spend more time, but also having vibrant clothes and accessories. In the case of the walls, the ideal is to alternate a more energetic color with a cool one, to give visual balance to the environment”, he says.

The impact of colors on the environment, in fact, has already been proven by some studies, such as the master’s thesis by architect Anne Ketherine Matarazzo, from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of São Paulo. The explanation, according to the research, is that the colors interfere with the release of hormones and, consequently, with well-being.

have plants at home

They are another indication of how the environment interferes with people’s well-being and mood. According to the architect and gardener Ana Claudia Costta Pinto (SP), who is studying the subject, they would work as a filter to improve the energy of the house. “When you take care of them, watering them and feeding them, they give back that affection.” Like this? Fruit plants and the clusia (tower), for example, fulfill this role well: the former prove to be prosperous when bearing fruit, and the latter helps to purify the air, eliminating toxins.

If you found this association somewhat strange, know that there are studies that prove this theory. One of the pioneers to study the subject was environmental psychologist Roger Ulrich, (United States) in the 1980s. In his research, he observed that patients who recovered

from gallbladder surgery in rooms overlooking a garden needed fewer painkillers, leaving the hospital up to a day before other patients.

Breathe deeply

You know that “tight chest” feeling you get when you’re in a high degree of nervousness? It happens because of short breathing, typical in times of anxiety. Therefore, the famous recommendation used by doctors to take a deep breath in extreme situations is justified.

By calmly breathing in air, pausing to pay attention to this very automatic act, you send more air into your lungs, helping to reorganize your body internally. The justification is simple. “Breathing deeply makes the brain and all the cells in the body receive more oxygen, and, as a result, adjusts the heartbeat”, says the president of the Brazilian Society of Integral Yoga, Mahesh Charu Sarva Swami.

Move yourself!

Everyone knows that physical exercise releases substances that promote the body’s well-being. For those with children, in particular, one of the reasons to run away from them is the busy schedule. So, here’s a practical suggestion: Tabata training. Knows?

It was developed by physician Izumi Tabata and his collaborators at the National Institute of Fitness and Sport (Japan) with the aim of making the most of the potential of Japanese skaters. For this, the tactic is to intersperse high intensity activities in a short time. “In just a few minutes, it is possible to do a series of exercises that will result in more disposition throughout the day”, says physical education teacher Diego

Paladini, co-author of the book Dá Para Ser Healthy Sem Being Boring (Editora Planeta).

In it, the specialist recommends a training based on the method, which can be done right after waking up. To start with, you have to stretch and then slowly get up.

In light clothing, then, sit on a firm surface. Only then do the following series: 20 seconds of sit-up and 10 seconds of rest. Repeat the exercise for four minutes, respecting your rhythm.

According to him, even those who do not practice physical activity feel the benefits of training. “The important thing is to keep the frequency”, he says. What about?

bet on yoga

The ancient practice of self-knowledge is an excellent way to become more aware of your attitudes and the impact they have on you and those around you. According to Mahesh, when you connect with your inner self, you increase self-knowledge and, consequently, do not waste energy on what is not worth it.

Hatha Yoga teacher Kelly Messias Prieto (SP) recommends the Marjaryasana posture, better known as the “cat pose”, which makes the body less tense and increases flexibility to start the day well: “On four supports (hands and knees to the ground), align your wrists with your shoulders and your knees with your hips, looking down. Inhale and bring your tailbone towards the ceiling, and then do the chest opening movement, looking up. Exhale and do the opposite movement with your spine, bringing your tailbone towards the floor and your chin close to your chest. Repeat the movement five times”.

I disabled snooze mode

Staying in bed for another 10 to 20 minutes after the alarm goes off is tempting. However, it is not what science recommends for those who want more energy. That’s because sleep is divided into five phases or stages, which last 90 minutes in total and repeat four to six times a night, depending on the number of hours you sleep. And ideally, these phases are not interrupted in half, as they are all important for the quality of sleep.

So, instead of allowing extra rest, snooze mode can have the opposite effect, as it breaks up this cycle. The result is that, by the second or third alarm, you may feel even more tired than before. Instead, set the alarm for the time you really need to get up. And get up. That way, those minutes will have been better spent.

enjoy the sunshine

Just as darkening sends a signal to the body that it is time to activate the hormone melatonin, responsible for sleep, natural light makes the brain understand that it is necessary to change the sleep mode to awake. And sunlight is the most efficient in this regard. This is what a study published in the journal Sleep Health (United States) showed, which followed the routine of 109 people who worked in administrative buildings for a week. They were monitored using a device that measured how much sunlight each received throughout the day. These measures were then related to mood, stress and sleep. Conclusion: those who received sunlight in the morning slept better, compared to those who had no contact with the sun at that time. So, before going to work, organize yourself to take a few minutes of walking outdoors, whether on your way to the children’s school or work.

drink ice water

Did you know that one of the signs that you are dehydrated is a lack of energy? Drinking water is, in fact, vital for the proper functioning of the body. And if you want to leverage this, a good option is to drink a glass of ice water before breakfast. Research carried out by the Charité University Hospital (Germany) showed that when the body is exposed to the cold, the acceleration of metabolism is boosted to maintain body temperature and energy soars. So, fill your glass and… cheers!

