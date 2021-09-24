1st formation of patina gardens at Ibope

Despite the formation of the first garden of the season, the audience of The Farm 2021 Tuesday (21) was not the best for TV Record. The program was the third most watched by the station on the day and did not pose a threat to Globo during the time. Learn more about the audience of The farm in the first swidden formation!

Program was not audience leader

Tuesday on farm marked the vote to form the first garden of the season, in the reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu. The tense vote divided the house and put four people in the spotlight: Nego do Borel, Erika Schneider, Solange Gomes and Liziane Gutierrez.

Despite the busy day on the reality show, the audience of The farm scored 9.4 points on Ibope, ranking second in the audience. The number was almost half of the audience of the leader in the hour, Globo, which guaranteed 18.5 points with The Masked Singer. On the global program, the audience discovered that the celebrity behind the Sunflower costume was none other than Sandra de Sá.

In direct confrontation, that is, during the entire duration of the program, the audience of The farm it was also lower than that of Masked Singer: there were 9.4 points from Record against 15.8 from Globo.

Audience for A Fazenda was smaller than Jornal da Record

Even with the high expectations dedicated to the reality show, A Fazenda was only the third most watched program on Tuesday on Record’s schedule. The leading program on the network was the exhibition of the soap opera Genesis, which scored 11.8 points on average. Next, the Journal of Record averaged 9.9 points, a number higher than the Fazenda’s audience hours later.

Overall, the audience of The farm has been skating at Ibope in recent days. The debut program scored 12 points on average, a lower number than the one achieved by the reality show in 2020, under the command of Marcos Mion. On Sunday, Fazenda also scored its worst index of the season, with an average of 7.6 audience points.