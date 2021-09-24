2021 International Emmy: Globe is nominated for four awards

Among the Brazilian productions that compete, the documentary/show movie “Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Yesterday” by Netflix, in the artistic programming category, also appears on the list released this Thursday, September 23rd.

The award will take place on November 22, in New York, United States. 🏆

✔ Artistic programming

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (Brazil)

Kubrick by Kubrick (France)

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words (UK)

Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP (Japan)

✔ best actor

Roy Nik, by Normali (Israel)

Namazuddin Siddique by Serious Men (India)

Christian Tapan, by El Robo Del Siglo (Colombia)

David Tennant, by Des (UK)

✔ best actress

Valeria Betucelli, by El Cuaderno de Tomy (Argentina)

Ane Garabain, by Patria (Spain)

Menna Shalaby, for Every Week Has a Friday (Egypt)

Haley Squires, by Adult Material (UK)

✔ Comedy

Call My Agent (France)

Motherland: Christmas Special (UK)

Campaña Promises (Colombia)

Vir Das: For India (India)

✔ Documentary

Fenced (Brazil)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Thailand)

They Call Me Babu (Netherlands)

Toxic Beauty (Canada)

✔ drama

Aarya (India)

El Presidente (Chile)

Tehran (Israel)

There She Goes (UK)

✔ Program shown in the US in non-English language

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

The Tiny Audience

Covid-19 – Adapting Morir

Lo Nuestro 2020 Award

✔ Reality or unscripted program

Da’s Liefde! (Belgium)

I-Land (South Korea)

Who is the mask? (Mexico)

The Masked Singer (UK)

✔ Short series

Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon)

Diary of a Confined Person (Brazil)

Hablando People (Spain)

INsiDE (New Zealand)

✔ soap opera

Mother’s Love (Brazil)

Want the Destination (Portugal)

The Song of Glory (China)

Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi (Singapore)

✔ Miniseries or telefilm

Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

Des (United Kingdom)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea)

All Women in the World (Brazil)

“Amor de Mãe”, a nine o’clock soap opera on TV Globo, which premiered in November 2019, was interrupted in March 2020 due to the pandemic that ravaged the world, and returned in March this year, almost a year after its standstill, is a plot about love and about the choices made in extreme situations.

With maternity as the central theme, the work tells the story of Lourdes (Regina Casé), Thelma (Adriana Esteves) and Vitória (Taís Araujo), women who fully experience motherhood and who, despite the differences that separate them, have their own lives. intertwined by the destinies of their children. ❤🤰

Created and written by Manuela Dias, “Amor de Mãe” has the collaboration of Roberto Vitorino, Mariana Mesquita and Walter Daguerre, and supervision of Ricardo Linhares. Artistic direction is José Luiz Villamarim, directed by Walter Carvalho, Noa Bressane, Philippe Barcinski, Isabella Teixeira, Fellipe Barbosa and Kiko Marques. The telenovela competes with productions from China, Singapore and Portugal, in the telenovela category.

📌 ‘Diary of a Confined’

In the short-lived series category, it competes with episodes from the first season “Diário de um Confinado”, a multiplatform production created and produced during the pandemic by artistic director Joana Jabace and actor Bruno Mazzeo. The series is a humorous chronicle of the daily life of Murilo (Bruno Mazzeo), a man locked in his apartment, during the social isolation imposed by Covid-19. 😷🦠

Totally produced remotely by the Globo Studios team, it premiered in June 2020 on Globoplay and, in July of the same year, aired on TV Globo, Multishow and in pills on GNT. The project also won a second season and an end-of-the-year special, available on Globoplay.

In addition to Bruno, the cast includes names such as Arlete Salles, Debora Bloch, Fernanda Torres, Lázaro Ramos, Lúcio Mauro Filho and Renata Sorrah. The first season was written by Bruno Mazzeo, with Rosana Ferrão, Leonardo Lanna and Veronica Debom, and had the artistic direction of Joana Jabace. The series competes with works from Lebanon, Spain and New Zealand.

📌 ‘All the Women of the World’

In the miniseries or telefilm category, the Original Globoplay “All the Women of the World” competes, a romantic comedy that, in each episode, narrates a love story lived by Paulo (Emilio Dantas), an architect who lives in Copacabana.

The production, a tribute to the work of playwright Domingos Oliveira, brings philosophical reflections on life, love and death with an intelligent and refined humor, which are hallmarks of Domingos’ universe.

In the cast, in addition to Emilio Dantas, Sophie Charlotte, Matheus Nachtergaele, Martha Nowill, Maria Ribeiro, Lilia Cabral, Fabio Assunção, among other names. After its debut, in April 2020 on Globoplay, the series aired this year on TV Globo.

Based on an original idea by Domingos Oliveira and Maria Ribeiro, “All the Women of the World” was created and written by Jorge Furtado and Janaína Fischer, with artistic direction by Patricia Pedrosa and direction by Ricardo Spencer and Renata Porto D’Ave. The work competes with productions from Norway, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Original Globoplay, produced by Jornalismo da Globo, “Cercados” shows the challenges of press coverage in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. There are records of overcrowded hospitals, cemeteries on the verge of collapse, the movement in the press area of ​​the Palácio da Alvorada, in addition to the agenda meetings of the country’s major media outlets. 📹

The film details how newsrooms dealt with the exponential growth of cases, the dismissal of successive ministers of health, the proliferation of fake news and the president’s troubled relationship with the press. “Cercados” was recorded in five cities – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Manaus and Fortaleza – and shows the challenges of professional journalism in times of crisis and misinformation.

Directed by Caio Cavechini, who signed the script with Eliane Scardovelli, the documentary was also selected in April this year for the Canadian festival HotDocs, one of the most relevant in the world in its genre. “Cercados” was released in December 2020 and is available on Globoplay. The work competes in the documentary category with productions from Thailand, Holland and Canada.

International Emmy 📺⭐

Considered the number 1 event in the television market, the Emmy International recognizes the excellence of productions made exclusively for TV outside the United States, as well as non-English language content produced for American TV.

Globo has already received 18 Emmy trophies. The first was “Personality Mundial da Televisão”, received by Roberto Marinho in 1976, an award he would receive again in 1983. His son Roberto Irineu Marinho received the statuette in 2014 in the same category.

In 1981, Globo won with the musical “A Arca de Noé” and, in 1982, with “Morte e Vida Severina”. Globo was awarded eight times for “Best Novela”, with “Caminho das Índias” (2009), “Laços de Sangue”, co-production with SIC, shown in Portugal (2011), “O Astro” (2012), “Lado a Side” (2013), “Jewel Rare” (2014), “Empire” (2015), “Secret Truths” (2016) and “Orphans of the Earth” (2020).

In 2011, “Jornal Nacional” won the Journalism Emmy in the “News” category, with coverage of the retaking of the Alemão favelas by security forces in Rio de Janeiro. “The Invisible Woman” (2012) and “Mother’s Sweet” (2015) won in the “Best Comedy” category.

Fernanda Montenegro received the award in 2013 as “Best Actress” for her role in “Sweet Mother”. Globo also received the award for “Best Series” at the International Kids Emmy 2018, with “Malhação: Viva a Diferença”.