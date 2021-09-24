233,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 arrive in Ceará this Friday (24) – Metro

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Ceará will gain reinforcement this Friday (24). The governor Camilo Santana announced the arrival of 233,380 thousand doses of AstraZeneca and of the to do on the social networks.

“Good news for the sequence of vaccination in our state. Today, we will receive another 233,380 doses of vaccines against Covid, with 41,500 from AstraZeneca (D2) and 191,880 from Pfizer (D1 and D2). So far, 9,301,480 doses have been applied. in Ceará. Together we are overcoming this pandemic!’, published the governor on social networks.

In the early hours of Thursday (23), the state received 300,000 doses of CoronaVac, acquired directly from the Butantan Institute. The immunizers are in the Immunobiological Storage and Distribution Center (Ceadim), of the Health Department, from where they will be transferred to municipalities for completion of the immunization of the adult population of the state.

Registration for vaccination

Those who live in Ceará need to register to be immunized against Covid-19. Registration must be made on the platform Digital Health.

After completing an online form, an email is sent to confirm registration. If in doubt, call 0800 275 1475.