3rd dose of Pfizer should not be applied to those who have received other vaccines, decides “Anvisa americana”

The deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, American Anvisa), Doran Fink, said that there is not enough data to support that the booster dose of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, in partnership with BioNTech, against covid- 19 be applied to people who received immunizations from other manufacturers, such as Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The statement was made during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“There are no data available to report the interchangeability of a booster dose of one vaccine with the primary series of another vaccine,” Fink said.

Authorities hope to have more information about this in the future. The National Institutes of Health said in June that it is studying giving extra doses of Moderna to people who have received vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The expectation is that the FDA will soon authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech for people who have received two doses of this immunizer. The agency said, however, that it needs more time to review the use of extra doses of vaccines manufactured by Moderna and J&J.

(SOURCE: DOW JONES NEWSWIRES)