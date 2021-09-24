4 out of 10 hydroelectric reservoirs are at a level below 20%

The water crisis has worsened, and the levels in the reservoirs show an increasingly low useful volume, which makes the government worry about its capacity to maintain generation at the necessary level.

Altogether, dams from 16 plants are with less than 20% of the total volume. This means that 41% of the 39 reservoirs have water storage below one fifth of their capacity. The data were analyzed by the report based on the measurement of the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

For the reader to understand how the drought has worsened and has punished reservations, in May the metropolises showed that 25% of hydroelectric reservoirs operated at a level below 30%. Ten of the 39 were at the limit of the reserve.

The low level of the dams can lead to a situation of electrical stress and even blackouts. The ONS registered the second plant with 0% of the useful volume capacity, the Três Irmãos dam, located in the municipality of Pereira Barreto, in the interior of the state of São Paulo.

Last week, the Ilha Solteira plant, also in São Paulo, registered 0% of the volume considered useful. This is the largest hydroelectric plant in the state.

Both are part of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem, responsible for 70% of the country’s hydroelectric power generation. The most punished in Brazil, this subsystem has only 17.55% of the total capacity. In the same period last year, the index was 39.6%.

In addition to Três Irmãos and Ilha Solteira, six other cases are of concern, with reservoirs recording levels between 8% and 11% of total capacity (see even more critical scenarios in the list below).

In June, the ONS warned that at least eight reservoirs of some of the main hydroelectric plants in the country, in the Paraná River basin, could reach the end of this year’s dry period, in the second half, with storage volumes at or close to the index .

See level of reservoirs with lower %:

Marimbondo Reservoir (SP/MG) – 8.93%

Emborção Reservoir (GO/MG) – 10.23%

Itumbiara Reservoir (GO/MG) – 10.53%

Mauá Reservoir (PR) – 10.60%

Nova Ponte Reservoir (MG) – 10.82%

Água Vermelha Reservoir (SP/MG) – 11.04%

Will drought let up?

According to expert estimates, the water crisis should not let up until December. As a result, the risk of blackouts or rationing due to insufficient energy generation is increasing.

Meteorologist Naiane Araújo, from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), explains that at the end of spring, a season that started on Wednesday (22/9), there are perspectives for the return of rain. The specialist participated in a climate meeting at the agency that discussed the forecast for the coming months.

Paraná, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul will still face drought, but in a less severe form. The Southern Region will suffer from the La Niña phenomenon, which causes the cooling of the surface temperature of the waters of the Central and Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean and generates a series of changes in rainfall patterns.

“We will have October and November with a complicated situation, but in December the outlook is more favorable, when we reach the end of spring and beginning of summer”, he explains.

Naiane details what caused such water stress in the power plants’ reservoirs. “Over the years, we have seen irregularity in rainfall. Last year was bad in the region of the main basins. We started 2021 with a bad scenario”, he says.

“Situation sensitive”

The ONS reported that the total rainfall forecast in the last study was not confirmed and that the volume of water observed in 2021 was lower than last year, especially in the southern basins.

“The scarcity resulted in a decrease in the starting levels in August of about 10 percentage points below those presented in the previous technical note, published in July, in addition to a reduction of about 2,000 MWmed in the Affluent Natural Energy of the SIN [Sistema Interligado Nacional], from August to November”, informs the Operator, in a note.

According to the agency, all the appropriate technical and operational measures are being taken to maintain the continuity of customer service. The ONS, however, admits the current “sensitive water situation”.

In an attempt to alleviate the problems, the federal government has authorized the increase of generation by thermoelectric power – a more expensive way for the consumer.

Last week, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized the operation of the country’s second largest thermal power plant. The operation took place five months ahead of schedule.