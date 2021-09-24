6th installment didn’t go into the account? see what to do

This week, the Federal Government continues with the payments of the emergency aid. This Thursday (23), for example, the release of the installment is happening for informal people who were born in April. In addition, the money is also falling for Bolsa Família users who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 5.

But on social networks, some beneficiaries of the program are saying that the money has not yet fallen into their accounts. That’s even considering that your group’s date has already arrived. What could have happened? According to Caixa Econômica Federal, there are several possible explanations.

When this happens, the first step is to go to the official Emergency Assistance consultation website. There, the citizen will have to enter their basic personal data. They ask for the full name, the CPF number, the date of birth and the mother’s full name. Ready. This is enough for the user to log into their account.

At this point, he will be able to know how your profile is doing. In some cases, the beneficiary will notice that the benefit has been canceled. In this situation, he will need to click on the icon ie to find out what the alleged reason was for the project in question to have been discontinued.

If he doesn’t agree with the argument, he will be able to make a rebuttal. According to Dataprev, however, this is not a situation that will be available to everyone. This is because in the case of definitive blocks, they do not offer the possibility of claiming the result in question.

no contest

Remember that this contest period is valid for up to 10 days after cancellation. So whoever has this active deadline and also has the claim option available can do this. Then just wait for a response from Dataprev.

If the citizen has passed the contestation date or does not have this option of complaint, he/she needs to try other ways. One possibility, for example, is to try to contact the nearest Public Defender’s Office.

According to reports from users of the program, DPU servers are working to help people who are trying to recover benefits after cancellations. Therefore, their help can be important before deciding to actually go to court.

active assistance

These are the situations imagining a blocked benefit scenario. However, there are reports of people who say that their profile in the program is active and even then the money has not dropped. Anyone going through this situation needs to get in touch with Caixa Econômica Federal.

This is the paying bank for the program in question. So if there is a problem between the release of the amount by Dataprev and the receipt of the money, it is necessary to try to contact the bank. At least that’s what analysts say.

It is necessary to be very careful in this process. In a moment of desperation and fear of having lost the Assistance, some people end up entering personal data on dubious websites and apps. The best thing to do at this point is to make sure you are using the official channels, whether from Caixa Econômica Federal, Dataprev or even the Ministry of Citizenship.