8 of the 10 largest ETFs in Brazil have losses in the year; but product is still indicated | Scholarships and Indices

When it comes to diversification in the investment portfolio, one of the main instruments (especially for those who are entering the stock market) are the Exchange Traded Funds, popularly known as ETFs . They they are passive funds that replicate indices stock or fixed income and are bought and sold through the broker’s home broker. As they follow some index (and, therefore, managers have less work), one of their attractiveness points, in addition to offering diversification, is the low administration fee . Therefore, they follow the movement of a particular market or sector. In 2021, however, those who only bet on them are seeing their wallet melt .

O Value Invests mapped the five ETFs variable income places and the five Equity ETFs internationals with the largest number of investors in Brazil, according to data from B3. Of the 10, only two have positive variations in the year. And both follow foreign market indices.

The one with the best performance is the QBTC11. It replicates an international bitcoin fund and appreciated 43.03% in the year until September 23. However, it only debuted on B3 on April 26, 2021, so it has a different basis for comparison than the others. The other ETF with positive performance in the year was the IVVB11, which replicates the S&P500 index of the New York Stock Exchange. In the year, it registered an increase of 22.45%.

But even if the others have registered losses in the 2021 accumulated, experts guarantee what they are still a good option, as long as the investor understands what he is looking for for his portfolio, what he is investing in and, of course, what the risks of that investment are.

Among the ETFs in the local market, the BOVA11 is the most popular in Brazil, with 126,095 investors. He replicates the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, the Ibovespa, which brings together the most traded companies in the market. Beyond, BOVV11 also follows this index and is also on the list, with 12,185 investors. SMAL11 comes next with 40,172 and it follows the “small caps” index, name given to companies with lower market value. then appears the PIBB11, which follows the IBrX-50 index, which tracks the 50 most traded shares on the stock exchange and has 13,917 investors. DIVO11 reflects IDIV, an index that brings together the stocks that pay the most dividends and have 12,420 investors.

Of all these, which had the best performance of the year (or would it be the “least worst?”) until September 23 was SMAL11, with a drop of 1.63%. BOVA11 and BOVV11 fell 4.40% and 4.06% until the same date (the difference between the two is the administration fee charged). The PIBB11 had a drop of 3.44% and DIVO11 fell 2.94%.

There are those who believe, however, that this could represent an opportunity for investors. “The ETF follows the stock market and what we’ve seen in recent weeks has been a retreat in the stock market, given the Brazilian political climate. But, thinking about the fundamentals, I see Brazil super cheap. Looking at what companies are reporting in terms of results and what growth we will have in 2021, even if less than expected, I think it is an opportunity“says Will Landers, main variable income executive of BTG Pactual Asset Management.

For Daniel Gabriel, portfolio manager at XP Investments, it is necessary to remember that the period of nine months (that is, from the beginning of the year until now) is relatively short to evaluate the performance of an asset. “We definitely need to look at bigger windows,” he says. For him, despite the market being going through a turbulent year, ETFs continue to have appeal.

No wonder, of 54 funds of this type traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, 25 were launched this year (including the QBTC11 and HASH11, which are on the list of the largest in number of investors). And for the expert, they are still paying off and diversification remains the watchword.

“Right now, we need to look for more alternatives. And this is a very transparent product, very cheap and very liquid. It is very possible to build diversified portfolios with small tickets and with regularity and discipline,” he says.

One of the main advantages of this product is precisely expose the investor in a simple and cheap way to the international stock market and even to alternative investment segments, such as cryptocurrencies.

Including, some of the ETFs with the largest number of investors in Brazil are IVVB11 (which follows the S&P500), with 172.6 thousand shareholders, and HASH11 (which replicates the Nasdaq cryptocurrency index), with 126,071. Furthermore, the two “winners” in the year are also exposed to the international market: IVVB11 and QBTC11.

“If the investor wants exposure to the US technology sector, for example, he gets it through ETFs. There are many products coming up with different proposals. But, of course, it is important that the investor understands that proposal before applying”, he says João Vitor Freitas, analyst of Toro Investments.

For specialists, even though during the year the most popular ETFs in Brazil are falling short in terms of performance, it is possible to build a good portfolio with them, especially if the look is for the long term.

“Diversifying is not just applying to different companies or sectors. geographic diversification also. Each ETF has a different exposure, there is no way to compare a technology in the US with a fixed income one in Brazil”, says Freitas, from Toro. “But they are still an excellent asset class to make up the portfolio and increase portfolio diversification . And by having them in your wallet, the tendency is for the risk-adjusted return to improve over the years“, complete.

Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at Orama, agree. For him, It is important that investors have companies from other parts of the world in their portfolio and also different asset classess. “It’s needed have a little fixed income, a little real estate, which can be through real estate funds. This is because there are risk factors that affect some, but do not affect the others,” he says.

In this way, if something happens that brings down the local market (and, consequently, affects both Ibovespa and Small Caps index companies, for example), the return on that investor’s portfolio is “protected” by other investments that are not exposed to them scratchs.

Landers, from BTG, remember, however, that “rent money” cannot be in ETFs, because they are risky products.

“These products are not for the money that will be used in an emergency., how to pay the rent. This requires conservative investments. ETFs have risk. And to take a risk, you need time, because if something goes wrong, there is a way to recover”, he says.