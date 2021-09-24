87 years later… Paulista Federation recognizes Juventus as state champion of 1934 | juventus-sp

One of the most traditional clubs in São Paulo, Juventus has a stadium that is the city’s heritage, numerous players revealed, several outstanding characters and the affection of all the fans. If an important title was needed to crown it all, now it’s not missing anymore.

This Thursday, the São Paulo Football Federation officially recognized Juventus as São Paulo champion in 1934. In a ceremony held at its headquarters, the entity handed the club’s president, Antonio Ruiz Gonsalez, a plaque confirming the title. The trophy, which is already part of the Moleque Travesso gallery, was also present at the event.

+ See the updated list of all São Paulo champions

1 out of 5 Juventus receives FPF recognition for São Paulo Championship title — Photo: Felipe Ruiz Juventus receives recognition from the FPF for the title of the São Paulo Championship — Photo: Felipe Ruiz

From now on, the official historical records of São Paulo football will have Juventus as São Paulo champion that year, alongside Palestra Itália, which today is Palmeiras.

On Thursday night, the São Paulo Federation will launch the book “125 Years of History – The Encyclopedia of São Paulo Football”. It is from the existence of this publication that Juventus will officially be considered as São Paulo champion.

In addition to Moleque Travesso, Albion, a team that was already extinct and today has no trace of its existence, is also considered São Paulo champion in 1933, alongside Palestra Itália.

2 out of 5 Players and managers who won the São Paulo title of 34 at Rua Javari — Photo: Disclosure Players and managers who won the São Paulo title of 34 at Rua Javari — Photo: Disclosure

Two champions in the same year?

To understand how this is possible, it is necessary to go back to the early 1930s, when the São Paulo Championship was organized by APEA (Associação Paulista de Desportos Atléticos). At that time, football was still an amateur sport.

However, in 1933 some of the main clubs in the state started to implement a professional regime with their players, something that was supported by the APEA. On the other hand, the Brazilian Sports Confederation, the highest football body and affiliated to FIFA, was radically against.

3 out of 5 Juventus receives FPF recognition for 1934 São Paulo Championship title — Photo: Felipe Ruiz Juventus receives recognition from the FPF for the title of the São Paulo Championship in 1934 — Photo: Felipe Ruiz

Thus, CBD disbanded APEA and encouraged the creation of a new league. Some clubs sided with the Confederation and ended up creating the Paulista Football Federation, which would be the ultimate football entity in São Paulo and responsible for the official league.

The state then had two championships in São Paulo: the FPF, which was with amateur teams, but considered official by the CBD, and the APEA, with teams that implemented professionalism, considered the unofficial.

And it was this official FPF competition that Juventus won in 1934 and has just been recognized as a São Paulo title (Palestra Itália won the Paulista organized by APEA, also currently recognized by the FPF). In fact, the team won the tournament under the name Clube Atlético Fiorentino.

As it had become a professional in the same year, Juventus changed its name and shield to be able to compete in the amateur championship, but kept all its players and structure. So the team went into the field as Fiorentino.

4 out of 5 FPF plaque shows: Juventus was São Paulo champion in 1934 — Photo: Felipe Ruiz FPF plaque shows: Juventus was champion of São Paulo in 1934 — Photo: Felipe Ruiz

Clube Atlético Fiorentino had a perfect campaign in the São Paulo Amateur Championship in 1934. There were seven wins and one draw, in addition to three other wins by WO

In the game that guaranteed the title, Fiorentino beat Ponte Preta, 5-3, at Rua Javari, with goals scored by Euvaldo, Euclydes, Raul, Bellacosa and Moacyr.

5 out of 5 1934 São Paulo Amateur Championship Cup, won by Fiorentino — Photo: Disclosure 1934 Paulista Amateur Championship Cup, won by Fiorentino — Photo: Disclosure

Winning the competition accredited the team to dispute the decision of the State Championship against Ferroviária de Pindamonhangaba, amateur champion from the interior.

Fiorentino won the first leg, away from home, by 5 to 0, and sealed the achievement with another victory at Rua Javari, by 3 to 1.

In 1935, Juventus returned to professionalism and started playing again under its current name.

Juventus had been fighting for the recognition of the 1934 title in São Paulo for some years. In 2018, the then president of the club, Domingos Sanches, was at the headquarters of the São Paulo Federation and asked President Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos to do so.