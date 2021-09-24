‘A Fazenda 13’: Liziane Gutierrez has already ended up in a coma due to rhinoplasty | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Liziane Gutierrez was in a coma due to rhinoplasty

Liziane Gutierrez is confined to “A Fazenda 13” and what drew the most attention in the socialite’s passage through the reality show were the various plastic surgeries she has already undergone. According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, only six operations were performed on the nose.

In one of the rhinoplasties, the model even had to be hospitalized. In 2018, Liziane had a nose job in Turkey, was in a coma for a few days and nearly died after suffering complications.

In addition to the nose job, Liziane also had several other cosmetic procedures. She has gone through applications of Botox, lip filling, liposuction on the belly, legs and arms, two silicone breast implants, breast implants and has also removed fat from other parts of the body to put on her buttocks. In fact, these gluteal implants made the model be disqualified from Miss Butt in 2017.

The procedure that would have given more headaches to the subject of “A Fazenda 13” was a facial harmonization performed in Belo Horizonte. Liziane’s face changed drastically after the intervention and she was very upset with the result.

After this harmonization, Liziane Gutierrez even appeared on US television. She appeared on “Batched”, a reality show that shows plastic surgeons correcting procedures that went wrong. But even they couldn’t make the socialite’s face go back to the way it was. In one of the episodes, pus even starts to come out of the model’s cheek. Doctors even recommended that she never have a plastic surgery again.