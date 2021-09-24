A month after asking to leave, Hélio dos Anjos makes a deal with Náutico, and he returns with details to be announced | nautical

A month after resigning, coach Hélio dos Anjos left his return to Náutico very well underway. The club and the coach reached an agreement on Thursday and now only need to resolve legal details to officially resume the partnership that yielded the Pernambuco title this year.

The coach’s lawyer and Timbu’s legal vice president, Bruno Becker, are in contact to resolve the issue of the lawsuit that Hélio filed against Náutico when he left. This is the missing detail for the ad.

There is even the possibility that Hélio will already travel to Belém to lead the team in this Friday’s game, against Remo, for the 26th round of Serie B. To reach a consensus, the parties began to negotiate this afternoon, when the The name of Dado Cavalcanti, ex-Bahia, was emerging as the favorite to take over Timbu.

An intermediary, from the group of businessmen who support the current administration, bridged the gap between the coach and the club – once there was an unease over the way Hélio left Náutico a month ago.

After this blockade, the club and the coach negotiated what Hélio had to receive from the first pass and began to discuss the withdrawal of the action that the professional filed against Náutico when he left.

This is the last hurdle to finalize the negotiation and for Náutico to finally announce the coach’s return – one month after his departure.

A little over a month ago, on August 18, Hélio dos Anjos was talking about the decision to leave Náutico

This will be Hélio’s fourth passage through the Nautical. In the last, the most remarkable, the coach freed the club from relegation to Serie C and, this season, made history by winning the title of the Pernambuco Championship. In addition, he starred in the best start in the Serie B streak era, with 14 unbeaten games.