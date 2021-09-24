A woman finds an unusual “surprise” inside the car, has a huge fright and the video of the moment goes viral; watch!

The outbreak, my father! A new and over and over hilarious video has taken over social media in recent days and, of course, we couldn’t help but share the joke! Kkk In the images, which already have more than 4.8 million views on Twitter alone and were recorded by a security camera, a woman found an unusual surprise when she was carrying her car for a picnic – a bear, sitting up. in the front seat. Help!

Although short, the record shows exactly the moment when the girl realizes what is happening. As she approaches the vehicle, identified as a Lexus SUV, she notices that the animal – which appears to be a puppy – is enjoying the comfort of her car.

Realizing the danger she was in, the stranger, who was carrying a visibly heavy basket of food, dropped everything and ran, shrill screams, towards her house. The funniest part of this story, however, is the young woman’s reaction: instead of turning back the minute she sees the animal, she approaches the car (screaming), tries to close the door and only runs away when the bear tries to escape ! Kkkk We’re laughing with respect, ok?

The noise, despite surprising the animal, does not seem to scare him. As we hear the girl’s desperate screams, the bear climbs out of the car, moving with great ease, and watches the owner of the Lexus, before approaching the abandoned basket to investigate the container’s contents. Just spy:

She gave the bear the Lexus 😂💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/KtjYixgkws — ℐΛY ™ ™ 🎰 (@ijayt205) September 19, 2021

The pobi of the bear, guys, I just wanted a ride and a snack! Hahaha