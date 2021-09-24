September 23, 2021 | 14:55

AAPI and Unimed Vale do Aço announce partnership

Disclosure

Association and health cooperative signed an agreement, in which three contract categories are offered

The Board of the Association of Retired Persons and Pensioners of Ipatinga (AAPI) informs that it has signed an agreement with Unimed Vale do Aço.

According to the boards of both entities, there are three contracts: Associates ?? Health insurance; Associates ?? Consultations and Elective Surgery and Staff.

In the Associates category ?? Health insurance; all members up-to-date with their monthly contributions will be entitled to special prices for health insurance with Unimed Vale do Aço, through Benevix. The plan includes urgent and emergency services, consultations and exams, in a co-participation system, according to the rules of the health plan.

Already in the contract Associates ?? Consultations and Elective Surgery, signed between AAPI and Unimed Vale do Aço, members interested in consultations at Unimed’s Care Centers (NED) or who need elective surgeries paid for at the Metropolitan Hospital (Unimed) can have access to care based on a most affordable price list. ??The price negotiated per consultation is R$ 88. This agreement does not include hospitalization, urgency and emergency”, clarifies the AAPI.

Finally, there is the Employees category. In it, all AAPI employees, opting for the health plan subsidized by the entity, migrated to the Unimed Vale do Aço plan.

Other Agreements

This month, AAPI also announced an agreement with São Miguel Hospital, in the Cariru neighborhood, in Ipatinga, for member access. The Association of Retirees and Pensioners of Ipatinga currently offers a benefit plan not only to retirees and pensioners, but also to active workers and those over 18 years of age. More information can be verified on the AAPI website.