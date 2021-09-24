Abílio Diniz says he doesn’t put money into the club

Abílio Diniz spoke about his relationship with São Paulo. In participation in Flow Podcast tonight, the businessman said he helped elect the president Julio Casares, but ruled out the possibility of collaborating with the club financially.

“I have an involvement with São Paulo, I helped elect Julio Casares. Now, I don’t put money in São Paulo at all, first because I would be buying a place in São Paulo and I don’t do that at all,” he said.

He also spoke about the financial problems that have been faced by the club in recent years. In Abílio’s evaluation, São Paulo “has to go back to being professional”.

“São Paulo is a company, it was played very well for years, it had money for everything. Why did it suddenly fall apart and run out of money? São Paulo has to go back to being professional, he added.

“Today there are laws to make club-companies, as it is in Europe. I defend that. Now, thinking about what to do, I admire the entrepreneurs who do this, it’s not the path I chose. I’ve been helping the SPFC a lot, I’ve helped the Julio putting in some money and that’s it, my job is over. The only thing I like to do is make the team, and they won’t let me.”

Abílio Diniz was one of the influential names in tricolor politics to declare support for Casares in the December election last year. In 2017, he had already sided with José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta, who disputed the election with Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, known as Leco.