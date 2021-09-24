Abílio Diniz tells details of the kidnapping that he was victimized in 1989

Businessman Abílio Diniz told, in an interview to Flow podcast, details of his kidnapping in December 1989 and said he was sure he would die when he was taken to captivity, which remained for six days in São Paulo.

The former owner of Pão de Açúcar described the place where he stayed most of the period as suffocating and considered that he would not be able to survive for long.

“They put me in this house in Jabaquara [bairro de São Paulo] and there was a hole in this house, like a basement, and a stepladder. And inside this basement they built a box, a big crate, and they took it down, and they put me inside the crate,” he said.

According to him, the artifact was “well done” and had a lock on the outside. “They made a hole in the top, put a pipe and a fan outside. That was the air outside.”

Abílio Diniz also said that he couldn’t stand up completely and struggled to get more air. “I was sure I was going to die, I already felt it right away. To be able to breathe better I had to get up — I couldn’t stand up — put my nose against the pipe and suck in the air,” he said.

The harsh environment still had a light and sound device that increased the feeling of discomfort. “They put a light control, sometimes they made everything dark, sometimes lighter, sometimes everything clear. And loud music,” said Diniz. “It was supposed to drive me a little crazy,” he said.

The businessman’s agony was increased by the recent history of a friend who had also been kidnapped and spent 63 days in a less suffocating captivity, in a kind of outdoor tent. He also said that he did not see the possibility of escape, as the kidnappers were careful.

“[Pensava] that I couldn’t stand to stay 63 days [como seu amigo ficou], did not know what was going to happen at that time. [Pensava] ‘I’m going to die, but I don’t know how’. If he was going to attack the guy who comes in here to talk to me, he was going to starve to death. I didn’t know what was going to happen, he said.

Abílio Diniz also saw a reduced chance of someone paying the ransom, which diminished his hope. The kidnappers were asking for $30 million to free them.

turnaround

While in captivity, police advanced their investigation and arrived at the group after finding a workshop card in one of the vehicles used at the time of the kidnapping.

The discovery made the police reach the head of the group, who was not at the place of captivity.

“I had six with me in the house and four in the apartment, including the leader. They convinced the leader to take them. [os policiais] to the house of captivity, but when he got to it he said that if I went in alone, they would kill me, because they had orders to kill if anything happened,” he said.

“And they let the guy in. He went in and ran into the house, locked himself in, called the gang, took me out of the hole and made me a shield,” he said.

The leader’s attitude started a 36-hour siege at the house, but in one aspect it brought Abílio Diniz a momentary relief. “When they took me upstairs, the most that could happen was getting shot. [Pensei] ‘I know how I’m going to die, I know how it’s going to be,'” he said. He was even tied up with wire during the period.

Diniz was finally released on Sunday afternoon, completing more than six days in the kidnappers’ possession. Five Chileans, two Argentines, two Canadians and one Brazilian participated in the crime, all members of the MIR, who fought in Chile against the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Trauma and impact on life

At the beginning of his report, Diniz said that he already had a lot of visibility, but it was still not as great as in the following years with the growth of Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Thus, he chose to hire security guards only for his parents and children.

“Me [pensava] I don’t have to, I’ll save this money Who’s gonna mess with me? It was a p.. of a trouble the way it was, fought well, shot well. [Pensava que] no one would mess with me,” he said.

On the day of the kidnapping, Diniz was going to his office when he noticed an ambulance across the street. “I took the gun from the side of my leg, and I put the two guys in the crosshairs who were in the ambulance. Then we’ll see who will blink first,” he said.

“But they were absolutely professional, they were ex-guerrillas. They came with the car from behind and hit mine. At that I lost my concentration and a guy came in on either side of the door, took the gun and went to the ground. ., but in the end they were 10 and they took me to an RV before going into captivity,” he recalled.

In this sense, Diniz believes that the most difficult moment of his life also left lessons after he managed to control the trauma.

“I left [do cativeiro] and at first it was very quiet. After 20 days it started hitting something a little complicated, I started to hear some strange noises. And I looked for a therapist to take care of my head. And it was good, today I talk about it with greater ease, without major problems,” he said.

“It was traumatic. In life, people grow more in suffering and sadness than in joy. When you go through that, you grow or perish, or sink or grow. I think I came out bigger. This relief you see today, doesn’t it was always like that, there were times when I didn’t even like me,” he added.