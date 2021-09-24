About 500 game prototypes for Dreamcast and Xbox are available for download

Project Deluge has hundreds of titles in its collection, some were never released

who lived the 90s console generations, more specifically to the sixth generation consoles with Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, keeps with great affection and nostalgia the golden age of games. Thanks to initiatives such as Project Deluge, we can continue to try not only well-known games, but also those that never got to see the light of day.

Project Deluge aims to create a collection with games ranging from prototypes, demos and even complete games that were never released. The project already has hundreds of builds that go through NES and Master System, SNES and Mega Drive to the aforementioned sixth generation consoles.

In a recent update, the changelog says the site has “released Xbox and Dreamcast prototypes” as well as adding the latest discoveries in PS2 games. In a publication in May, when the project started, Project Deluge already had 700+ PlayStation 2 game prototypes.

There is a whole detailed procedure for investigating the games. They are compared with the original version that was released on the market to find out if it is an “early build”, demo, or any other change, which is then documented and published on the website with the ROM for download.



In this last update, they were archived nearly 500 Dreamcast and Xbox prototypes, which are now available for download. All 135 Dreamcast prototypes had to be extracted from the original discs. That is, the entire procedure was done with the famous and controversial GD-ROM, media that supported 1GB of data and was used by Sega’s latest console.

Each one of 135 games were analyzed one by one to check the differences mentioned in relation to the final game. Sometimes this wasn’t necessary, as it could be a game never released before, like a bizarre version of Sega GT with Luigi. Games like Soul Calibur, Crazy Taxi and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver were archived by the project with their biulds different from the original.

As for Xbox, they were 349 archived games. According to project members’ reports, the verification and the whole manual process with each of the games was made more difficult by the fact that the first Microsoft console used conventional DVD media with partitions for the game and videos (CGI cutscenes were very common at the time ). Some of the prototypes arrived on CD-ROM.



A preview build of Psychonauts was found among the Xbox games, as well as a prototype of Jet Set Radio Future and a Shrek game that never came out. In case you’re curious to take a look at the vast lists, here’s the link to Dreamcast and Xbox.

…..

Via: Kotaku Source: Project Deluge