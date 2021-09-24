Abraham scores, Roma beat Udinese and remain firm in the Champions League qualifying zone

This Thursday (23) the Pomegranate returned to win in Italian Championship. Playing at home, at the Estádio Olímpico, coach José Mourinho’s team defeated the Udinese by 1 to 0, in a compromise valid for the fifth round of the competition.

The only goal of the match was scored by 9 shirt Tammy Abraham, who scored his third goal since arriving in Rome from the Chelsea, at Mourinho’s request. The English also scored for the second time in Italian.

Roma will return to the field for the Italian Championship next Sunday (26), at 1pm, for a derby against the lazio.

At 36 minutes into the first half, Calafiori made a great move on the left, passed by more than one marker and played low for the English forward, who, inside the area, and with his heel, pushed into the back of the net.

At the end of the game, midfielder Pellegrini received his second yellow card for an elbow in a rival player, and was sent off, defrauding Roma in the final minutes.

With the result, Roma returned to winning ways after losing 3-2 to Hellas Verona, in the last round. So far, the club from the Italian capital has four victories in five matches in the Italian.

The visiting team, on the other hand, added their second consecutive defeat in the competition, after taking a 4-0 for the leader. napoli, in the last round.

It is worth remembering that Udinese passed the first three rounds of the Italian undefeated, with two (consecutive) victories and a draw. In addition, this was the second game in a row that the team failed to break the net.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Roma went to 12 points and jumped from 5th to 4th place in the leaderboard, in the zone of Champions League. The distance to leader Napoli is just three points at the moment.

Udinese, on the other hand, is in 10th place with the same seven points and needs to win again in the next round if they don’t want to distance themselves from the top squad in the table.

The guy: Tammy Abraham

The shirt 9 of Roma decided for his team at the Olympic Stadium and scored another goal. In addition, Abraham also has two assists, both also for the Italian Championship, and is one of the highlights of José Mourinho’s team.

Tammy Abraham celebrating goal for Roma over Udinese, for the Italian Championship Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Bad: Lorenzo Pellegrini

The Roma midfielder was sent off at the end of the game after receiving two yellow cards, and for an unnecessary elbow. With that, he emptied his team in the final minutes, when Udinese put a lot of pressure on the hosts in search of a draw. In addition, it will be embezzled in the derby against Lazio.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field at the weekend for the 6th round of the Italian Championship. Roma make a derby against Lazio, on Sunday (26), at 1:00 pm (GMT), again at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. On the same day, but earlier, at 10 am, Udinese receives the Fiorentina, at the Friuli Stadium.





Datasheet

GOALS: Rome: Tammy Abraham (36′)

POMEGRANATE: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibañez and Calafiori (Smalling); Cristante and Veretout; Zaniolo (El Shaarawy), Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham. Technician: Jose Mourinho.

UDINESIS: Silvestri; Rodrigo Becão, Nuytinck (Samardzic) and Samir; Molina (Soppy), Pereyra, Walace, Makengo and Udogie (Larsen); Deulofeu and Pussetto (Beto). Technician: Luca Gotti.