Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo’s death was caused by accidental asphyxia, says IML report

“An accidental death, because it wasn’t caused by a third person. According to the IML, he was depriving himself of oxygen in a sexually satisfying practice and ended up losing consciousness,” said the policeman.
“The toxicological report also indicates that he consumed illicit substances, antidepressants and alcoholic beverages. According to the IML, he went on to do this self-stimulation practice, ended up losing consciousness, running out of oxygen and dying because of it,” he added.
The report and the investigation show that Luiz Carlos Araújo used the plastic bag, which also increased the carbon dioxide content and reduced the oxygen content. “This practice can have as a complication the asphyxia by confinement”, points out the published note.
The tests also showed that the actor consumed antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol which, combined with the lack of oxygen caused by the confinement, ended up leading him to death. Police are now awaiting an examination by the Criminalistics Institute (IC) to complete the investigation.
See the note released by the police
The Civil Police of São Paulo informs that on this date (9/22), the current boyfriend of actor Luiz Carlos de Araújo, found dead on 9/11/2021, provided clarifications. It is also noteworthy that, provided the autopsy report of the body of victim Luiz Carlos.
The report states that: “no signs of external or internal cervical constriction were observed, even after careful dissection of the victim’s neck Luiz Carlos.
It is reported that the victim was found with a black bag on his head, a practice he knew in Medical Literature as re-breathing, used with some frequency to relieve rapid and uncontrolled breathing in situations of anxiety and in many practices of asphyxiophilia/paraphilias, in order to increase the carbon dioxide content and decrease the oxygen content, variations that cause vasodilation or vasoconstriction of extra and endocranial vessels. This practice can have as a complication the confinement asphyxia (exchange of breathing air for unbreathable air). After such considerations, the coroner states that the association of antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol, with a consequent lowering of the level of consciousness, associated with confinement were the causes of death”.