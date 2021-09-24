Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo’s death was caused by accidental asphyxia, says IML report

It is reported that the victim was found with a black bag on his head, a practice he knew in Medical Literature as re-breathing, used with some frequency to relieve rapid and uncontrolled breathing in situations of anxiety and in many practices of asphyxiophilia/paraphilias, in order to increase the carbon dioxide content and decrease the oxygen content, variations that cause vasodilation or vasoconstriction of extra and endocranial vessels. This practice can have as a complication the confinement asphyxia (exchange of breathing air for unbreathable air). After such considerations, the coroner states that the association of antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol, with a consequent lowering of the level of consciousness, associated with confinement were the causes of death”.