Actraiser Renaissance is announced for PS4 and is available now; trailer and details

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Square Enix announced Renaissance Enhancer for PS4, Switch, iOS, Android and PC via Steam. The title is now available.

It is a remake/remaster of the classic 2D platform game and city building simulator.

Description:

Heaven, Earth and humanity – create and destroy everything according to your will!

Discover the return of Actraiser, a big hit from the 1990s.

ABOUT

Actraiser Renaissance combines 2D action and platforming (Realm Acts) with a simulation of city building (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil!

Includes the soundtrack that rocked the video game world when it was originally made available, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro – and now remastered!

Help humanity to prosper as you assume the figure of the Lord of Light and his loyal angel in a world dominated by evil.

NEW FEATURES

– 2D remastered graphics recreate the game in stunning HD

– 15 new music tracks as well as original tracks remastered by Actraiser composer Yuzo Koshiro!

– New stories, expanded action and kingdom management gameplay, more action stages, a new kingdom and new, more powerful bosses!

– Automatic recording and difficulty levels

GAME SYSTEM

Realm Acts: Strategically utilize fire, ice and other magical abilities in these 2D action stages. Humans return to reclaim the realm after conquering these levels, allowing you to start building your villages.

New spells missing from the original game have been added along with the ability to dodge. Players can also attack with ascending and descending moves for a more dynamic action experience. You’ll need all the new tricks in your arsenal to defeat stronger bosses at the end of the action stages.

Kingdom management: Helps humanity to prosper by building their villages and offering them guidance. Use your miraculous powers to summon lightning and cause earthquakes to remove obstacles like trees and boulders that impede the growth of your chosen ones. Play with the angel of the Lord of Light and use your mighty bow and arrows to repel the evil monsters that attack your people.

Protect your villages from enemy attacks in real-time strategic battles. The placement of your strengths and the timing of your miracles are essential to achieving victory.

Discover new stories of human beings’ struggle to overcome their failures and love each other as they grow together and stronger. In total, these new scenarios represent more than twice the story in the original. Explore the vast new kingdom and have fun building your villages for even longer!

SONG

Actraiser’s original composer Yuzo Koshiro has remastered all of the unforgettable original tracks and added 15 new tracks. Players can enjoy the original music or switch to new remastered versions. Tired of protecting and helping your villagers? Sit back, relax and enjoy the music.

Advance Purchase Bonus:

• Original theme

• Mini soundtrack

Available through November 1, 2021, at 12:59 pm BRT.

※The distribution period and distribution end date/time are subject to change without notice.