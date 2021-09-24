Actress Dani Moreno Discovers Degenerative Disease; see signs

Actress Dani Moreno, who has starred in Record TV soaps such as “Genesis” and “Amor Sem Igual”, discovered, at age 35, that she suffers from a degenerative disease. On her Instagram, she told the details about the diagnosis for ankylosing spondylitis.

According to Dani, since she was little, the disease was already showing signs. “Various and repeated inflammations and infections; difficulty feeling good about some foods, especially gluten; overwhelming tiredness for no reason or for what; pains that locked my neck to the point of putting a neck brace on when I was 7 years old”, she reported.

The diagnosis, however, only came now, after six months of pain that only went away when she exercised.

According to her, having discovered the disease at an early stage gives her chances of preventing serious sequelae that would limit it at a later age.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Dani_morenoActress Dani Moreno is diagnosed with degenerative disease

The actress says that Yoga became her daily relief and that treatment is already underway. “The next step is to take the immunosuppressive injections. They cost over 10,000 each. I need 2 a month. And who will save me? Himself, the SUS”, wrote the actress.

Ankylosing spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a severe degenerative autoimmune disease. It is a type of rheumatism, which causes inflammation mainly in the spine and joints in the hip and shoulder region.

The disease is associated with morning stiffness of the spine and causes severe pain at rest, also known as pain of death. Discomfort improves with exercise throughout the day.

Credit: Pornpak KhunatornAnkylosing spondylitis mainly causes back pain

The cause is not clearly known, as are the risk factors. However, it is already known that smoking and intestinal inflammatory conditions caused by some germs can cause the onset of symptoms.

Signals and symptons

continuous and significant back pain

pain in the buttocks, which sometimes spreads to the back of the thighs

joint pain

tiredness

lose appetite

weight loss for no apparent reason

difficulty in mobilization

In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, extra-articular manifestations may occur, such as eye inflammation, known as acute anterior uveitis, heart problems, fibrosis of the lung lobes, nerve compression and kidney problems.

Treatment

There is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but early and adequate treatment can alleviate inflammation and pain, in addition to halting the progression of the disease.

The treatment of these patients usually involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, such as the rheumatologist, physiatrist, physical educator and psychologist.

In addition to medications, such as non-hormonal anti-inflammatory drugs, analgesics and immunosuppressants, the patient may need physical therapy, postural correction and exercises adapted to each case.