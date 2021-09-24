Administrative reform provides full retirement for police officers

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) No. 32/2020, which provides for the administrative reform, was approved on Thursday (9/23) by the Chamber’s special committee. The text revises part of the restrictive norms imposed by the Social Security Reform on police officers and stipulates full retirement for the category. The matter should be analyzed next week in the House’s plenary.

The opinion, authored by Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), provides for full retirement for police officers submitted to the administration of the Union – which includes legislative, district, federal highway and federal rail police officers – and for prison and socio-educational agents, with the same guaranteed readjustments to assets that have entered the career until November 2019.

For these categories, the approved wording also expanded the possibility of spouses or partners receiving pension for death, if the professional dies in service.

In the plenary of the Chamber, the text needs at least 308 votes in favor to be approved, in two rounds of voting. If approved, the matter will be analyzed by the Federal Senate.

Workload and salary reduction

One of the controversial points is what opens the possibility of reducing the working hours and salaries of public servants by 25%, in the event of a fiscal crisis. The text points to the measure “as an alternative in relation to the adoption of another more drastic one, the dismissal of permanent employees”.

No members of the judiciary

The proposal approved by the commission does not cover judges, prosecutors and attorneys. Included in the new rules, however, are employees of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. This point was widely criticized by the opposition, alleging that the proposal maintains more expensive privileges for the State, such as 60-day vacations and compulsory retirement as a form of punishment.

The rapporteur, Deputy Arthur Maia, said he was in favor of including these members in the project, but he followed the guidance of an opinion from the Board of Directors of the Chamber. The document suggests that this change be made in the House’s plenary, and not in the report presented by him.

Temporary contract and private initiative

The text also provides for the possibility of signing cooperation agreements between the Union, states and municipalities with private companies for the execution of public services, including the sharing of physical structure and human resources. This point is considered by the opposition as an opening for the “privatization” of services, which will directly impact public tenders, and reduce the supply of vacancies.

The maximum period for hiring temporary civil servants in the public administration will be 10 years. In previous versions of the text, the rapporteur had proposed reducing this period to 6 years.