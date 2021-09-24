Adriane Galisteu speaks about the supposed new pregnancy in a video

Adriane Galisteu reacted after a comment about being pregnant. the host of The Farm 13 shared a video playing with a publication where he speculated about the possible new pregnancy of the blonde.

“I’m the only one seeing a pregnant belly at Adriane Galisteu?”, asked an internet user, in a comment made on Instagram. In response, she appeared wearing makeup and made fun of the rumor.

“Could it be that another pregnant woman from Taubaté appeared?”, joked Adriane Galisteu, referring to the famous case of the woman who pretended to be pregnant with quadruplets in 2012, and to this day it is remembered among internet users on the web.

Adriane Galisteu has been married to businessman Alexandre Iodice for 10 years. they are parents of Vittorio, of 11. In a recent interview, the presenter revealed that she does not usually deny sex to her husband, and explained why.

“I don’t remember the day I said: ‘today I don’t want to’, it’s very difficult for me to deny it. I gather strength wherever I go. Even if it’s a quickie. I think it’s worth this moment, these minutes, this half hour or this one hour of dating that you have, whether at night, in the morning, in the morning. I don’t really have this ‘not now’ issue, it’s not my way”, she said, while participating in the second panel of the Ageless Talks event, on the Viva Bem UOL portal.

