Adventures in History · Report confirms that Peter Sutcliffe, the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’, died of Covid-19

The death of the well-known British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, which took place last year, was provoked by covid-19, as initially reported by the press. The medical examiner responsible for the case confirmed the cause on Wednesday, 22.

The doctor Clive Bloxham, who performed the autopsy of the Brit, declared in a videoconference that Sutcliffe he had “extremely heavy lungs,” which is quite common in patients infected with the coronavirus.

The professional also mentioned that the killer suffered from previous illnesses, which included heart problems and diabetes, which ended up aggravating the situation.

the crimes

However, second Lee Drummond, director of the prison in which Peter Sutcliffe spent his last years, the Briton was considered vulnerable to the disease, but refused to be isolated from other prisoners as a protective measure. In November he ended up testing positive for covid-19 and didn’t make it.

Sutcliffe he was sentenced to life in prison in 1981 for the murder of thirteen women and for trying to kill seven others. The crimes, committed between 1975 and 1980, took place in the county of Yorkshire and in the northwest region of England. For this reason, the criminal became known as the “Yorkshire Ripper”.