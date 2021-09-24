Afghan volleyball team players charge Taliban with death







A member of Taliban forces points his weapon at protesters Photo: Stringer

players of women’s volleyball team from afghanistan are hiding from the Taliban and one of them was dead last month, revealed two former members in an interview with BBC. In total, 30 athletes say they fear for their lives and hope to escape the country. Some are crossing provinces to avoid detection by the Taliban, an extremist group that took control of Afghanistan in August.

Zahra Fayazi, coach and former team player, managed to escape and arrived in the UK about a month ago. She played for seven years on the court before becoming a coach. Details of the death of one of the athletes remain unclear, Zahra told BBC.

“We don’t want this to happen again for our other players,” she said. The players even burned their sports equipment to save their families and themselves. Fear made them not keep anything related to the sport.

“Many of our players who are from the provinces have been threatened several times by their relatives who are Taliban or support them,” Zahra said. The coach also revealed that if the families allowed the girls to play sports, they would face ‘unexpected violence’.

Another former member of the volleyball team was interviewed under the pseudonym Sophia. She fled to a neighboring country two years ago after being stabbed by two men in the capital Kabul. Threats from extremists were constant. Therefore, her family destroyed any traces of Sophia’s relationship with volleyball to prevent her from becoming a target.

In contact with former companions, she said that are you sure the Taliban killed one of the players, despite the lack of details. “At that time, the Taliban was taking over every city and there were no other groups that would do that. She was just a player and she didn’t do anything to make people want to attack her. “Maybe we’ll lose more friends,” Sophia said.

Zahra and Sophia contacted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) to assist the volleyball team in the Afghanistan escape mission. Spokespersons for both organizations said they could not reveal details of the case, but the IOC confirmed that it is “helping many sportsmen and sports administrators in Afghanistan”.

The two former players hope the team can meet on court in the future, but they believe the chances of this happening in their home country are slim. “I can’t see a future for volleyball in Afghanistan. If we can help them escape, maybe there is a possibility that we could have the same team outside of Afghanistan,” Zahra said. “I want the world to help us reach the goals and hopes we work for. It is our dream, we will not give up”, concluded Sophia.