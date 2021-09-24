After being defamed, Pilar will spit in Tonico’s face in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

Tonico is determined to finish off the Emperor in every way. After many setups, he was elected deputy to do opposition to Pedro in politics, and now his goal is dirty the monarch’s reputation in his newspaper, the scream.

Review the scene where Tonico becomes a newspaper owner:

Tonico becomes a newspaper owner to defame the Emperor

As Pedro II is not your only disaffection, the villain will take advantage of his influence in the press to avenge also of the ex-fiancée and of Jorge/Samuel.

Review the scene where Tonico threatens Pilar and Samuel:

Tonico finds Pilar, and Samuel defends the bride

“Pilar met and fell in love with Samuel, a vagabond, rowdy, with passages in the police. It is regrettable that the Emperor allowed himself to be deceived by the girl and promote his studies abroad,” the congressman’s newspaper will say.

When reading the false news, Pilar will go to the office of the lying newspaper, which still puts it in check until the validity of the University Degree of the doctor. The woman from Bahia will be even more furious when she discovers that the author of the slanders is Tonic.

2 of 3 Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) tears up Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) newspaper ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) tears up Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) newspaper ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

“You’re going to swallow every one of those words! You monster! Ordinary! Bandit!”, says the young woman, throwing everything she sees ahead in her ex’s direction.

🎧 Listen to Gabriela Medvedovski’s interview commenting on Pilar’s new phase:

Amidst the confusion, Samuel will also arrive to defend himself from the slanders. Debauched, the deputy will further provoke the ex-fiancée, who will not stand the rage and will spit in the liar’s face! 😱

3 of 3 Tonico (Alexandre Nero) teases Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ — Photo: Globo Tonico (Alexandre Nero) teases Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

“You are witnesses of this madwoman’s attack. Can a ‘doctor’ unbalanced like that take care of someone’s health? Write it down, Nino,” orders Tonico.

LISTEN HERE 3 SPOILERS THE NEW PHASE OF THE NOVELA OF 6! 👇

WL! I’m not going to miss this fuss! 😮

👇 Watch the videos from the chapter of Thursday, 23/9:

Don’t miss the emotions of In Times of the Emperor and keep an eye on the week Summary: