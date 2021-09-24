Agnaldo Lima leaves the Health Department of Cruzeiro do Sul; watch

The municipal secretary of Cruzeiro do Sul, Dr Agnaldo Lima, resigned from his post on Thursday (23). The announcement was made through a video posted on Agnaldo’s personal social networks. The confirmation should be published in the Official State Gazette (DOE) next week.

In the video, the former secretary, who is also the brother of Mayor Zequinha Lima, thanks the opportunity to serve the population of his hometown during the pandemic and also highlights the advances made in his administration as head of the municipal health department.

“I’m proud to have been the secretary of health in my city that I love, and also to have helped during such a difficult period that was the pandemic. I thank my brother, Mayor Zequinha, who gave me the opportunity to help him in his administration”, said Agnaldo.

Dr. Agnaldo Lima has been in office since January 1, 2021, at the invitation of his brother, Mayor Zequinha Lima. So they spent nine months on the job, all of them leading the portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, Agnaldo also spoke of the pride of being a native of Cruzeiro do Sul. “I want to talk about the pride I have of being from Cruzeiro, I can even leave Cruzeiro do Sul, but Cruzeiro do Sul will never leave me. Wherever I go, I will always take this city with me”, he concluded.

Born in Cruzeiro do Sul, Agnaldo is a clinical physician, specialist in Family Medicine and Psychiatry, with CRM/GO 25608. His career was developed in the area of ​​medicine, experience in the prescription of clinical, outpatient and hospital treatments and active participation in the evaluation of quality of care provided to patients, graduated in Medicine from Universidade Maria Auxiliadora and revalidated by the Federal University of Mato Grosso – UFMT. He holds a postgraduate degree in psychiatry from Cenbrap College, in Goiânia/GO. He has a specialization in Family Medicine from the Federal University of Minas Gerais – UFMG

According to information from people close to Mayor Zequinha Lima, the name that should assume the secretariat in place of Agnaldo has not yet been announced.