Aguirre gets another problem and striker leaves Internacional for four months due to injury

Credit: Disclosure / SC International

Coach Diego Aguirre will have to live with a new problem for the formation of Internacional’s group in 2021. Forward Vinícius Melo suffered a fractured left foot and will leave the team out for four months. In other words, it will only return next season. In this way, space is opened up in the Colorado squad, as one of the offensive options used by the Uruguayan during the Brasileirão is lost.

Vinícius was injured in training and passed several exams. Once the injury was diagnosed, the young man underwent surgery. According to Internacional’s medical department, it will take four months for the player to return to work normally. Therefore, the striker will only be an alternative in the next Gaucho championship.

With the physical recovery of Paolo Guerreiro, Aguirre started to use the 19-year-old athlete less. In 2021, Vinícius Mello received 13 opportunities. Even so, he is considered by many directors as a young man with a great future within the club.

READ TOO:

D’Alessandro may return to Internacional to play State; understand

How much did Internacional and Fluminense offer for Daniel Alves? See values

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother says grandson is better than father

International assistant asks player to take card and be suspended

David Luiz values ​​Flamengo debut: “I’m privileged”

Free on the market, Thiago Neves was offered and rejected by Vasco

Diego Costa’s injury at Atlético-MG reverberates in newspapers in Spain