Aid that used to buy basic food basket in SP now buys only 23%

The combination of cuts in value and inflation caused emergency aid to lose up to 78.7% of the purchasing power of the basic food basket in the metropolitan region of São Paulo since the program was created in April 2020.

At the time, families received R$600 or R$1,200, depending on the case. With the minimum amount (R$600), you could buy a complete basket of essential items for family food (R$556.25), and still have a little left over.

The aid was cut and now pays R$ 150, R$ 250 or R$ 375. In addition, the basic food basket rose 16.9%.

With the minimum value of R$ 150, you can buy only 23% of a basic food basket (BRL 650.50), according to the most recent data, from August 2021. The values ​​of the basic food basket are calculated by Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

The amount of R$ 1,200 was paid last year to women who support the home alone. I could afford two basic food baskets and there was still R$87.50 left. Now, these women receive R$375, which buys 58% of a basic basket.

The calculations were made by economist Matias Cardomingo, researcher at the Center for Research in Macroeconomics of Inequalities (made) of USP, (University of São Paulo), at the request of the UOL.

To maintain power, aid today should be R$ 701.66

In addition to cuts in the value of the benefit, the acceleration of inflation, which makes food and other products more expensive, weighed on the loss of purchasing power. Between April 2020 and August 2021, inflation measured by the INPC was 11.1%. The INPC is the index calculated by the IBGE to measure inflation for families earning between one and five minimum wages.

The INPC calculation considers more products than those in the basic basket, which is why their indices are different.

To compensate for the increase in the basic food basket in São Paulo, emergency aid in August should have been R$ 701.66 (against R$ 600 previously) or, for women who support the house alone, R$ 1,403.33 (against R$ $1,200 previously).

Benefit is paid to fewer people

In addition to cutting the value, the government restricted access to the benefit. Data from August 2021 from the Ministry of Citizenship informs that the aid was paid, in July, to 39.4 million people: 18.4 million received R$ 150, 12.4 million received R$ 250 and 8.6 million received BRL 375.

The number of beneficiaries is much lower than last year, when it reached 68.2 million people.

Aid bought 8 cylinders, today it does not buy 2

Another example of how aid lost purchasing power is the case of cooking gas.

In April 2020, emergency aid of R$600 bought in the state of São Paulo eight gas cylinders, which cost an average of R$68.96 each, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). There were R$ 48.32 left.

Since then, the cylinder in the state has risen 33.8%, reaching R$ 92.26 on average, in August this year. With this, the emergency aid of lesser value (R$ 150) does not pay for two cylinders.

In this case, the loss in purchasing power reaches 81.3%.

A woman head of the family who earned R$1,200 in aid at the beginning of the program could buy up to 17 cylinders and still have R$27.68 in change. In August 2021, the aid of R$375 paid for only four gas cylinders.

Persistence of the crisis caused aid to be extended

According to Cardomingo, the loss of purchasing power for emergency aid indicates a drop in the quality of life of the poorest population and raises doubts about the economic recovery after the pandemic.

The aid emerged as a temporary measure to help low-income people during the coronavirus crisis. The government’s economic team defended that Brazil would grow quickly again and that aid would no longer be needed, but it was forced to extend aid with lower amounts because the pandemic lasted and recovery did not come as expected.

The government has been predicting a V-shaped recovery for two years, but growth projections only fall, and inflation forecasts rise. Furthermore, it is a timid recovery, which does not distribute income and generates little employment.

Matias Cardomingo, researcher at Made/USP

He claims that keeping the aid at R$600 indefinitely was not a viable option, considering the scarcity of public money, but that the cuts could have been smaller.

Cardomingo says that the aid helps to ease the economic crisis and, therefore, cannot be seen only as public spending. According to studies by Made, the aid was responsible for preventing the GDP (Bruno Domestic Product) from falling between 8.4% and 14.8% in 2020. The economy shrank 4.1% last year, the worst fall in 24 years.

Inflation comes from dollars and energy, says economist

Marcio Pochmann, doctor in economics and professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), says that the aid with lower amounts is an attempt by the government to stimulate an economy “in a coma”.

When the government distributes money to households, there is concern that this could lead to excess demand inflation. In other words, people have money in their hands, but there is no product to buy.

But, according to Pochmann, the inflation that affects Brazil today comes mainly from other factors, such as the rise in the dollar, the price of electricity and the increase in production costs.

With the end of aid in October, the government plans to launch Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, with greater benefits and paid to more families. But it faces difficulties in finding money to finance the program and a solution to not exceed the public spending ceiling.

Government says it works to strengthen social programs

Through the Ministry of Citizenship, the government stated that it has been working to strengthen social programs and establish a protection network for the population in vulnerable situations.

Through emergency aid, the largest income transfer program in the country’s history, the federal government reaches, in 2021, 36.59% of the Brazilian population, considering the more than 39 million people served directly and family members.

Ministry of Citizenship

The government also declared that Auxílio Brasil “establishes criteria that will strengthen the social protection network and create opportunities for emancipation for the population in a vulnerable situation.”

See the support values ​​since its creation