Airbus A380, the world’s largest aircraft, returns to Brazil – 23/09/2021 -Panel SA

The largest passenger plane in the world, the Airbus A380, will return to circulation in Brazil as of October 31, according to Emirates, the only airline that operates the aircraft in the country.

Operation of the double-decker plane will resume with daily flights between São Paulo and Dubai for the first time since March 2020, when passenger flights were suspended because of the pandemic.

Emirates had already returned to operating in Brazil in August 2020, but with another model of aircraft. Now, it reactivates the A380, an airplane that can accommodate 489 to 615 passengers, and calls attention to the increase in the supply of seats at a time when the market for international flights is still recovering.

The A380 is still a young aircraft in the industry’s trajectory, but it made noise when it was introduced by Airbus to the market in 2005 and then, in 2019, when the European manufacturer announced it would cease production after Emirates, the Super Jumbo’s biggest customer, cut back. the model orders to be replaced by the smaller and more economical A350 and A330neo.

with Mariana Grazini, Andressa Motter and Letícia Sé