Algeria bans Morocco from using its airspace | World

Algeria announced on Wednesday (22) that it had closed its airspace to Morocco and accused the neighboring country of “hostile provocations and practices”, without giving any further information.
The measure could aggravate tension between both countries, which do not have good relations.
The Algerian presidency decreed the immediate closure of Algerian airspace “to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft and to aircraft with Moroccan registration.”
On August 24, Algeria decided to sever its relations with Morocco.
Morocco deplored Algeria’s decision to sever relations, calling it “completely unjustified”.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the High Security Council, chaired by the head of state, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is also minister of defence.
The decision will affect, above all, the Moroccan planes that fly over Algerian territory to carry out their routes.
Traditionally difficult, these bilateral relations have deteriorated mainly due to the thorny issue of Western Sahara. This territory is almost 80% controlled by Morocco. It is a former Spanish colony, considered a non-autonomous territory “by the UN, in the absence of a definitive solution. Morocco and the separatists of the Polisario Front have faced each other for decades. The latter have the support of Algeria.
Furthermore, Morocco and Israel normalized their diplomatic relations in exchange for the US recognition of Moroccan “sovereignty” in Western Sahara. This reinforced tensions with Algeria.