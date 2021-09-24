AliExpress gives up to 50% discount on Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones

Reference for those looking to pay less for electronics, smartphones and wearables, AliExpress hosts Super Brands every month, a festival of incredible offers involving products from a desired brand and which is hand-picked by the Chinese retail giant.

This September it was the turn of Xiaomi, a Chinese brand that needs no introduction, and which has a series of 11T smartphones with discounts that can reach up to 50%. In addition, the products have free shipping and fast delivery within 12 days to the city of São Paulo and within 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

Xiaomi’s main highlight for the Big Brands Festival in September is the 11T Pro, which is priced between R$3,252.35 and R$4,453.38, depending on the chosen combo.

The newly launched device has amazing settings for those looking for performance, in addition to making good images with the smartphone. The 11T Pro features the Amoled flat panel with TrueColor technology, Snapdragon 888 octacore processor, 5000mAh battery and HyperCharge charger, which promises 100% power in up to 17 minutes.

Its triple rear camera set consists of a 108MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP 2x telemacro and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, in addition to a 16MP front camera. The device also combines Artificial Intelligence features, HDR10+ recordings and the ability to recognize over 1 billion colors.

With the same set of cameras as the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the 11T model is priced at between R$2,709.32 and R$3,324.55, depending on the chosen combo. Its main difference is in the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and the lower RAM memory capacity, which is 8 GB.

The simplest smartphone in the promotion, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is priced between R$1,969.86 and R$2,477.91, depending on the chosen combo.

The model has a 6.55-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 4,250 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, RAM memory of up to 8 GB, while storage can be 128 GB or 256 GB. The camera set consists of a 20 MP front and three rear, with a 64 MP main, an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP telemacro.

The last highlight of Xiaomi’s Big Brands Festival is the Pad 5 tablet, which is costing between R$1,660.53 and R$3,326.61 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo.

Among the tablet’s main attributes are its large 11-inch screen (2560×1600 resolution), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and the high-capacity 8720mAh battery – accompanied by a 22.5W charger. Plus a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

