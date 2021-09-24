Aline says she has no social life without medication

Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes were talking about anxiety and mental health outside the house on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) this morning when Aline spoke openly about her treatment for bipolar disorder.

“I take two [remédios]. Without medication, I don’t have social life,” he confessed. “Nervous, fight, scream, stress. if [a produção do programa] take off [a medicação], I didn’t come here. Because I was going to end my life.”

She continued: “I have to take seven [remédios] in the morning. My [tratamento] it’s depression and bipolarity. Bipolarity is worse. Depression, you still be quiet. But bipolarity is like, I’m here with you, I’m thinking it’s bad that you’re sitting down. Then I get stressed. It’s crazy. I am 30 [anos], I found out when I was 25. Until I was 25, my life was like that”.

The two stressed the importance of looking for a trustworthy psychiatrist and not seeing the professional as a “doctor for madmen”.