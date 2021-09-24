A few months after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientific studies concluded that masks play a key role in controlling the circulation of the new coronavirus. Despite this, some people are still reluctant to use the item or do it inappropriately. So the question arises: am I protected in places where I am the only one wearing a mask?

In mid-2020, authorities in Switzerland reported an outbreak of Covid-19 at a hotel in the Graübunden region, where several employees wearing only plastic face shields were infected with the new coronavirus. Employees who wore masks, on the other hand, did not get sick.

barriers

The case is one more that proves the effectiveness of the masks. When made with the correct material and well-fitting to the face, they act as barriers that prevent particles contaminated by the virus from spreading into the environment, infecting other people.

A study carried out in the state of Tennessee, in the United States, published in October 2020, showed that cities where the use of masks was mandatory had lower hospitalization rates than those verified in those that did not adopt the measure.

The infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio clarifies that the ideal is that all people wear masks to significantly reduce the risk of infections. In an environment where other people neglect the protection item, it is ideal to use the PFF2/N95 model.

“If you’re wearing the N95 and other people aren’t wearing their masks correctly, you’re still protected,” he says.

The doctor compares the situation with the reality of intensive care units (ICU), where health professionals spend the day equipped with the PFF2/N95 model and patients do not.

“In places where there is the possibility of high transmissibility, the ideal is to use the N95 mask. The model, however, is more expensive and not everyone has access. If it is impossible to use the N95, I recommend the surgical mask”, says the doctor.

If the cost of the surgical mask is also prohibitive, the infectologist recommends adopting the cloth model with at least two layers of tissue. The mask should fit snugly to the face, covering the mouth and nose.

“If you are in an open environment, to send children to school, for example, it is okay to use a good quality double-layer fabric mask. The most important thing to remember is that every mask has a useful life. When it gets wet, dirty or damaged, it needs to be changed”, points out the doctor.

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown that combining the use of a surgical mask with a tissue mask on top is able to reduce exposure to cough particles by up to 83%.