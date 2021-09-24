American stores receive stock of PS5 and Xbox Series and confusion sets in • Eurogamer.pt

Those who know the world of videogames know that it has not been easy to get their hands on the new generation consoles – the little stock that sometimes appears runs out in the blink of an eye, often being acquired by scalpers who sell at prices exorbitant.

In the United States of America, the Best Buy chain of stores has decided to put some stock of new generation consoles for sale physically in some of its stores, at least one in each state – after announcing this new online, and as it happens. to anticipate, customers rushed not to miss this opportunity.

According to an article in Kotaku, several people camped overnight in lines that stretched around the stores. Below is a video captured in Orlando, Florida. According to the tweet, at least 250 people would be waiting.

8:30am at the Millenia Best Buy in Orlando, store opens in 1.5 hours At least 250 people in line wrapped all the way around the building waiting for the PS5 / Xbox Series X restock ? pic.twitter.com/OTDPtgedQ1 — TmarTn (@TmarTn) September 23, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In turn, the following video was shot at a Best Buy in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Whoa, check out this long line! Folks lined up overnight outside Best Buy in Winston-Salem to get their hand on the highly sought-after PS5 and Xbox Seris X.

? What is one thing you’re willing to spend the night in line for? Read: https://t.co/C0bKbLpl9z pic.twitter.com/HEdMLjsUh2 — WFMY News 2 (@WFY) September 23, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Another example is the queue you can see in the tweet below, in front of Best Buy on Fifth Avenue:

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In Portugal, new generation consoles are also scarce, especially PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (at the time of writing this article, Xbox Series S has stock in the largest chains in the country). As a rule, when stock is replenished, sales are processed online and a notice is published in advance.

If any Portuguese chain followed Best Buy’s example, would you be able to camp outside the store to be the first to enter?