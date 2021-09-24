‘Amor de Mãe’ at the International Emmy: cast, director and author are thrilled with nomination

The emotion is great with the indication of Mother’s Love to the International Emmy. The novel written by Manuela Dias and with the artistic direction of José Luiz Villamarim is in the soap opera category. Want to review this great novel: just go to the Globoplay.
Check out all the nominees in the “Best Soap Opera” category:
– Mother’s love [A Mother’s Love] – Globoplay – Brazil
– want the destination [Destiny] – Plural Entertainment – Portugal
– The Song Of Glory – Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co. Ltd / Oasis StudioPR – China
– Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal] – Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte Ltd
Lourdes (Regina Casé) ventures into ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: Artur Meninea/Gshow
One of the great protagonists of the serial, Regina Casé played Lourdes, a humble and hardworking woman, mother of five and who spends years looking for one of them, who was sold by her father. The actress spoke of the emotion for this recognition:
“I think Amor de Mãe deserves all the awards. Not only for the quality of the work, the crew, the cast. But mainly because it was interrupted and resumed during the pandemic. And even so, we managed to finish this story beautifully. For this reason, Amor de Mãe deserves all the awards.”
Lurdes Final (Regina Casé) is one of the most awaited in ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo
▶ Remember one of the most emotional moments of Amor de Mãe, when Lourdes finds her son again:
Danilo and Lourdes meet again
Lourdes tells Danilo that he is his biological mother
Manuela Dias, author of the soap opera Amor de Mãe and director José Luiz Villamarim — Photo: Disclosure
The author Manuela Dias made her debut at 9 am and spoke of the challenges she faced:
“Amor de Mãe was my debut as a soap opera author, along with pandemic, at nine o’clock, the debut of MG4. It was intense, it was beautiful, it was scary, it was a challenge, it was everything. I was intensely transformed by this work and the partnerships I had in the process.”
“It takes a lot of committed people to make a soap opera. And commitment is more than work, it’s lives dedicated to telling a story. And an Emmy nomination is a delightful recognition for this immense collective effort.”
She also made a point of highlighting the partnership with Villamarim:
“I had the best director I could have, José Luiz Villamarim. The cast of my dreams. Amazing people betting on me, like Silvio de Abreu, Schroeder and Mônica Albuquerque… I can only thank you! Mainly for the experience and, of course, also for the nomination.”
Villamarim also recalled the challenges of directing the telenovela and the relevance of the plot, addressing currently relevant topics:
“I was very happy with the nomination! Amor de Mãe was difficult to make, but very special. It dealt with important contemporary themes, such as education, the environment and relationships. I hope the work affected, touched and provoked people.”
▶ Review the author’s and director’s testimonies at the time of the telenovela’s premiere:
Author Manuela Dias talks about what inspired her to write ‘Amor de Mãe’
Artistic director José Luiz Villamarim talks about the concept of ‘Mother’s Love’
Thelma (Adriana Esteves) affronts Álvaro (Irandhir Santos) in ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: Globo
Adriana Esteves, who played Thelma, a complex character who was capable of madness for her son, recalls the emotion of having acted in the soap opera and speaks of her pride in this recognition:
“Making Love as a Mother was one of the richest professional experiences I’ve had. Extremely well-directed soap opera with an exquisite cast. Very important social issues addressed in the plot. Her Emmy nomination is a source of great pride.”
Murilo Benício, who lived the entrepreneur Raul, recalled the difficulties faced when resuming recordings in the midst of the pandemic:
“Very happy with the indication of Amor de Mãe. I was very close to Manuela Dias during the soap opera and I saw her dedication to her work. And with the pandemic, what is no longer easy has become extremely difficult. From the fingertips of Manu on your computer to all professionals, everyone is to be congratulated”
Murilo Benício was Raul in ‘Amor de Mãe” — Photo: Estevam Avellar/Globo
▶ Remember: 10 unforgettable tips from Lourdes:
Another outstanding character was the teacher Camila, played by Jessica Ellen. Daughter of Lourdes, she faced many difficulties to encourage her public school students to be active in a society full of inequalities.
“I’m very happy, very emotional. It was a good blow for the heart. I was very emotional especially for having been a teacher. A work that talked so much about education, my character went through so many difficult things. She was a great warrior, a hero. I didn’t do anything during the soap opera except to dedicate myself deeply to Camila”, recalled Jessica.
Jessica Ellen was Camila, a history teacher in love with the profession — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
▶ Review an emotional scene from Camila and Lourdes:
Camila makes an emotional outburst
Erika Januzza, who gave life to tennis player Marina, says that acting in the soap opera was a unique experience:
“I am very happy and honored to hear about this nomination. As the name implies, a soap opera that revolved around one of the most genuine feelings, maternal love. A unique experience that we live, interrupt a job and resume it in this pandemic scenario. We were able to tell our story, understanding this new moment. We reinvent ourselves as artists, always with the certainty of support, of the support of the very talented Zé Villamarim and Manuela Dias, who have guided us masterfully throughout this journey, whether in the text or in the direction.”
In ‘Amor de Mãe’, the actress plays tennis player Marina — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Dessa Pires