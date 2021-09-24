Ana Maria Braga teaches cookie recipe and name becomes meme

It wasn’t even 11 am (Brasília) and Ana Maria Braga served the recipe of the day and entertainment on social networks. The presenter of “Mais Você” made a bean cake “stranded – with that name – and was not ashamed to say to the four winds.

In the rerun of the recipe preparation, Ana excused herself and explained that it was a controversial name in the corridors of Globo, but that was how she learned to call it.

I want to give you the idea of ​​the perfect snack, the names scare the chefs here at Globo a little, but that’s how it was named when it was born: buns. I make this recipe and I say it within my home and my family. But call it what you like. Ana Maria Braga

Bean dumpling made by Ana Maria Braga Image: Playback/TV Globo

Ana said she learned the recipe in the interior of São Paulo with her family.

During the preparation, the GC, which are the letters that appear on your TV screen saying something, reproduced the name and managed to revive the fifth series of fans by combining the ingredients and the “strangling”.