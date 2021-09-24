Anatel approves final version of 5G edict and sets auction for November 4th | Technology

The Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved in an extraordinary meeting this Friday (24) the final version of the edict for 5G, the new generation of mobile internet, and scheduled the auction of frequency bands for November 4th.

The government’s forecast is that 5G will start being offered from July 2022, initially in state capitals.

At the 5G auction, sfour frequency bands will be offered to telephone operators: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz.

These tracks act as “avenues” in the air for data transmission. It is through them that the fifth generation internet service will be provided.

The telephone operators that buy the bands will have to purchase and install the necessary equipment to offer the service to their customers, such as transmission towers. Also, they will have to invest to meet the considerations required in the notice (read more below).

The future of the internet in Brazil: see what to expect from 5G

The grant period, that is, the right to exploit the bands, will be up to 20 years. The auction will be divided between national and regional lots.

The four tracks that will be auctioned were initially evaluated by Anatel at R$45.6 billion. This was the amount that companies should pay the government for the right to exploit the strips.

However, the Ministry of Communications decided to turn most of this amount into investment requirements by the auction winners.

With this, the forecast is that companies winners pay R$8.6 billion to the government and invest R$37 billion to meet the counterparties provided for in the notice.

The Federal Court of Accounts, however, asked for a revision in the pricing of the bands. This review was made by Anatel, but the new values ​​have not yet been informed by the agency.

“Here we take a final step to enable the holding of the largest bidding process in Anatel’s history. This bidding, therefore, will offer a full range of spectral resources, which will enable the most diverse connectivity solutions, as well as new business models for the Internet of Things and more importantly, for a digital society, for digital inclusion, not to mention the other public policies that are established”, summarized the president of Anatel, Leornardo Euler de Morais.

The notice foresees, for each one of the four tracks, counterparts that will have to be fulfilled by the companies winning the auction.

The counterparts were defined by the Ministry of Communications. Among them are:

make 5G available in the country’s capitals by July 2022;

bring 4G internet to the country’s highways;

migrate the satellite TV signal to release the 3.5GHz band to 5G;

build a private communication network for the federal administration;

install fiber optic network, via river in the Amazon region; and

bring quality mobile internet to public schools of basic education. The connectivity plan will be developed by the Ministry of Education and executed and funded by the winning operators in the 26GHz band.

The construction of the private network and the installation of a fiber optic network it will be in charge of the winning companies of the national batches in the 3.5GHz band. They will have to form a Band Management Company (EAF), an entity that will carry out these two obligations, in addition to the migration of the signal from parabolic TV. The deadline was 70 days, after signing the contracts.

A monitoring group will also have to be created to monitor the commitment to connectivity in public primary education schools, in addition to the creation of a specific administrative entity for the connectivity of schools, which will be responsible for carrying out the obligation. This entity will be formed by the winners of the 26GHz band.

According to the rules of the notice, as announced by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, Chinese technology company Huawei will not be able to supply the equipment for the installation of this private government network. For commercial frequency bands, there will be no impediment.

If Huawei were prevented from also participating in the commercial bands, the auction would be impossible, as it is the main supplier of telecommunications equipment. Huawei claims that the notice does not provide for its exclusion from the supply of equipment for the private network. The final version of the notice has not yet been published by the agency.

The construction of the private communication network in Brasília was the solution found by the Ministry of Communications to meet the request of President Jair Bolsonaro, who fears an alleged “espionage”.

The United States opposes Brazil’s use of Huawei technology in security installations, although Brazilian telecommunications companies have already built networks using largely Chinese components.

Huawei was blacklisted for US exports in 2019 and banned from accessing key US-origin technologies, which affected its ability to develop its own chips and source components from international vendors.

5G internet transmission antenna is installed in Londrina

In the case of highways, for example, operators will have to offer 4G internet signal on federal highways that currently do not have the technology.

The highways selected to receive the signal were considered strategic for the transport of passengers and for the flow of agricultural production, such as BR-163, BR-364, BR-242, BR-135, BR-101 and BR-116. The exact excerpts will be detailed in the notice, which has not yet been published by the agency.

The inclusion of the obligation to bring quality mobile internet to public schools of the country’s basic education was a request from the parliamentary front of Congress’s Education.

The obligation was not initially foreseen in the notice, because the Ministry of Communications argues that, by bringing 5G internet to cities, schools would already benefit.

TCU, however, understood that this obligation could be in the notice, so that it can be inspected by Anatel. The recommendation was made and accepted by the agency.

“This tender will also serve as a catalyst for the achievement of fundamental public policies for digital inclusion. We are talking about more than 9,500 districts, more than 31,000 kilometers of federal highways, construction of intermunicipal optical networks, in addition to other direct investments in infrastructure,” stated Morais.

The expectation is that 5G leverages the so-called Internet of Things (IoT, for its acronym in English), that is, the connection between everyday devices (machine to machine). Sectors such as telemedicine, distance education and industrial and agricultural automation are among those that should benefit from the technology.

Among the main advantages of 5G are:

Increased data transmission speed;

Low latency (minimum time between stimulus and response of the telecommunications network);

Greater number of devices connected in a given area; and

Greater amount of data transmitted over the electromagnetic spectrum band.

Councilor Vicente Bandeira de Aquino Neto said that 5G “will promote a revolution in Brazil”. “Connectivity will gain new horizons that go beyond the mere increase in the speed and quality of data transmission. We will enter a world where machines will talk to each other, where automation systems will be present in the most diverse sectors of the economy and where previously unimaginable applications they will change people’s lives,” said Aquino Neto.

The 5G auction is being prepared for three years. On February 25, 2021, Anatel’s Board of Directors approved the initial version of the notice. Then, he sent the document for analysis by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The vote this Friday took place after a request for a view (more time for analysis) by counselor Moisés Moreira. The councilor demanded that the government detail the project for the construction of a private communication network for the federal administration and the installation of fiber optics in the Amazon region, two obligations foreseen for the winners of the auction in exchange for the right to exploit the frequencies of the 5G network.

Moreira understood that the details were a recommendation of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) until then not complied with, which could make Anatel responsible in the future for any problems in the projects.

The government then issued two decrees last week: one allowing “other public or private bodies or entities”, in addition to Telebras, to be responsible for the infrastructure of the so-called private network, used exclusively by federal agencies; and the other bringing the guidelines for the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Program (País), called Norte Conectado.

After editing the decrees, counselor Moses, who had asked for a view, asked for an extraordinary meeting to vote on the notice this Friday. The vote had already been postponed twice: from the 10th of September to the 13th, at the request of the rapporteur, councilor Emmanoel Campelo; and from the 13th to this Friday, due to the request for a visit by the counselor Moisés Moreira.

In a statement, Conexis, which represents the telephone companies, stated that the confirmation of the non-revenue auction establishes a “new priority for the country with a focus on investments, allowing for the benefit of millions of Brazilians”.

“The availability of a large amount of radio frequencies and the various established obligations allow classifying the 5G auction as the largest and most complex in the country’s history, justifying a broad debate in order to ensure proper legal and regulatory security for the investments to be accomplished,” says Conexis.