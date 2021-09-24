Anatel approves notice of 5G auction

In an extraordinary meeting held today (23), the board of directors of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) approved the general rules for the implementation of 5G in Brazil. The auction date was set for November 4, the last day of the agency’s president, Leonardo de Morais, and the agency’s anniversary.

Anatel’s board members debated the last details of the notice that will call on telecommunications companies to make offers for the radio frequency bands destined for 5G. The government’s expectation is that the new generation of internet will already be available in some Brazilian cities before the end of the year. The notice provides that operators will start offering 5G signal by July 31, 2022.

The final text extended the deadline for the installation of the federal government’s Private Network and the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Project (PAIS), two requirements made by the Bolsonaro government, and which will be financed by operators that buy the 3.5 GHz band.

In addition, the councilors decided that the obligation to bring the internet to public schools — a suggestion made by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) — will be monitored by a specific entity for this purpose, the EACE (Administrating Entity of School Connectivity). The body will be created by representatives of the Ministries of Education and Communications and by companies that buy the 26 GHz band.

For those taking the auction, the deadlines were like this:

5G should be available in Brazilian capitals by July 31, 2022;

in cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2025;

more than 200 thousand inhabitants until July 31, 2026;

more than 100,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2027;

and in cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2028.

5G is the fifth generation of standard mobile internet technology. In addition to promising higher speeds of download (up to 20 times larger than the 4G), the novelty promises lower latency (the response time between a command done and its execution). This allows for a more stable connection, allowing, for example, it is possible to play via 5G and not go out “behind” people who are on a fixed connection.

Problems in the notice

Before being approved by Anatel, the text was also analyzed by TCU. Despite an opinion from the technical area pointing out problems and suggesting changes, the majority of ministers voted to approve the agency’s proposal on August 25th.

The most serious problems of the notice detected by the TCU auditors are two investment obligations, which add up to a cost of approximately R$ 2.5 billion:

the construction of a “secret” 5G network, for use by federal government agencies, separate from the commercial 5G of “normal” people;

and the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Project (PAIS), another closed network for strategic use in the Amazon, defended by the military.

The private network would be a way to avoid the ban or restrictions on the operation of China’s Huawei, the largest supplier of 5G network equipment, and at the same time please the United States — which pressured the Planalto for a network with no connection to China.

Both were considered illegal, based on the General Telecommunications Law, as they are not in the public interest, serving small groups. But even so, the TCU ministers ignored the auditors’ warnings and approved the text of the notice with these points.

At today’s meeting, Anatel decided to extend the deadline for the installation of these two networks separate from the “normal” 5G.

How will the auction be

In order for all the internet speed that 5G offers to reach your cell phone, operators will transmit the internet signal over radio waves. But in order not to drop the 4G, Wi-Fi and TV signals that already use radio waves, 5G will need exclusive frequencies. It’s like a highway, in which each type of signal occupies its own lane (frequency).

Blocks will be auctioned in four frequency bands (700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz). They were valued by Anatel at around R$46 billion.

Operators such as Claro, Oi, Tim and Vivo will participate in the dispute for a share of these bands, and not technology providers such as Ericsson, Nokia and China’s Huawei. Even if a single operator takes everything, it can still share the use with rivals. That way, no one will be left out.

This is not a fundraising auction. So, much of the amount will be used to bring internet to areas without connection (such as small towns and roads) and create a private network for the federal government. Operators bidding for the auction will have to invest:

in the installation of 4G networks in all municipalities with more than 600 inhabitants (about 500)

in mandatory national roaming (customers of a company will be connected to the available signal, of any operator)

covering 48 thousand kilometers of roads with high-speed internet (priority on BRs 163, 364, 242, 135, 101 and 116)

The 3.5 GHz frequency should be the most coveted, as it is the most used for 5G in the world and offers fast connection for the final consumer. Knowing this, the auction provides specific obligations for those who take this band:

expansion of 13 thousand kilometers of fiber optic cables in river beds in the North region (the Union only has the resources to make a thousand)

5G private communication network for the federal administration, with more robust security requirements and encryption, on two fronts: a fixed fiber optic network linking all Union agencies and a mobile network only in the Federal District for public safety and defense activities , emergency services and disaster response

“cleaning” of the 3.5 GHz band, currently responsible for TV transmission via satellite dish (those interested should migrate these users to the Ku band, an upper “avenue” between 10.7 GHz and 18 GHz, distributing kits for them)

Interference in the dish

The C-band, which transmits TV via satellite dish, operates in the frequency of 3.7 GHz to 6.45 GHz. The 5G actually uses the frequency that goes from 3.3 GHz to 3.7 GHz. This overlap could hinder the new connection.

To solve this, there are two possibilities under study:

“reducing” the problem with filters installed on TVs

migration from parabolic to another frequency, the Ku band (15.35 GHz to 17.25 GHz)

At this Friday’s meeting, it was decided that Brazilian cities will have to migrate the signal from the C-band satellite dishes to the Ku-band. The final text authorizes some cities to anticipate the release of 5G even though the full migration is not yet finished.

Operators suggested the use of filters. Already the association of radio and TV companies defended the migration, releasing the band once and for all. Anatel even tested the use of filters, but had to suspend the work due to the pandemic in March. Since then, he has conducted computer simulations that showed that filters were not enough to stop the interference.

The money for the migration will come from the amount paid in the 5G bid — which will reduce the amount left to invest in broadband infrastructure in places with poor connections. The choice, therefore, was seen as a dispute between using the money to expand digital inclusion in Brazil or maintaining an operation considered antiquated by some.

The most recent survey by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), carried out in 2017, informs that 6.5 million homes in Brazil only have a satellite dish to watch TV.

*With information from Agência Brasil and an article by Marcella Duarte