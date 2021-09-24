And now, Brazil?: Brazilians must pay the water crisis bill by 2025

RIO – The biggest water crisis in the last 91 years should weigh on the consumer’s pocket and on the companies’ cash at least until 2025, according to sector specialists and consultants in the energy area. The forecast is that the electricity bill will be, on average, about 10% more expensive this year, a level similar to that projected for 2022, despite the voluntary reduction programs in electricity consumption in order to avoid the risk of blackouts during higher consumption (peak).

Water crisis: October and November will be critical, but ONS rules out rationing this year

But it is not just the lack of rain that is responsible for the pressure on prices, analysts say. In addition to the more expensive power generation generated by thermoelectric plants, the advances of the dollar, oil and the inflation rates themselves tend to pressure distributors’ annual readjustments from 2022 onwards.

crisis management

Clarice Ferraz, director of Instituto Ilumina, criticizes the government’s management of the crisis. She recalls that the problem began last year, when the pandemic brought down consumption and generated losses for distributors valued at R$ 16.1 billion. This volume will be paid in installments over 60 months and will be paid by consumers.

Threat: Deforestation may lead the country to new water crises

— Then the problem got worse when the economy started to recover, with higher energy consumption and below-average rainfall. It took us a while to turn on the thermoelectric plants and use up the water in the reservoirs. Now, the situation has worsened to the point that even thermoelectric plants cannot bring a comfortable situation. We will pay for energy in installments, both the ones we consume and the ones we don’t consume – Clarice said.

With the low level of the reservoirs, the government decided to activate the tariff flag regime as of May. The value of this surcharge, which applies to every 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed, increased by 241% in four months, a level that will remain until April 2022, when the rainy season ends. Experts estimate that the value of the flag still has room to rise further.

— We are going to end 2021 with a deficit of R$ 5 billion in the tariff flags account and this will be transformed into a tariff increase next year. Just to cover the specific costs we should take another two years. The longer it takes to mitigate the crisis, the more it deepens and the more radical measures should be in case of need for rationing – said Clarice.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

To save money, turn on the device only when you go to sleep and turn it off when you wake up. One option is to use the sleep function, available on some models. Another precaution is to keep the air conditioner at the right temperature. Experts recommend 23ºC. It is not necessary to set the temperature very low, so as not to waste a lot of energy. Photo: Pixabay In a family with four people, the use of the electric shower corresponds to about 25% of the electricity bill. To save money, avoid very long showers and prefer to use the shower in summer mode, which saves up to 30% energy Photo: Pixabay When the door is open for a long time, the engine will run longer, using more energy. It is also important to keep the refrigerator door gasket in good condition. When traveling, one option is to empty the refrigerator and unplug it. Photo: Pixabay Replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones can lead to a 75% to 85% reduction in energy consumption. Also, these bulbs last longer. Compared to fluorescent lamps, the savings are around 40% Photo: Pixabay Prefer to wash a lot of clothes, to save water and energy. Avoid using too much soap, so you don’t have to rinse twice. When ironing, the best option is to gather clothes and iron a large amount at once. Unplug the iron when interrupting service. Use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric and start with the lightest clothes. Photo: Pixabay Using the ceiling fan for 8 hours a day generates an expense of only R$18 per month. Even so, it is important to avoid leaving the device turned on when there is no one in the room. When buying, remember that the larger the diameter of the propellers, the greater the energy consumption. Photo: Pixabay In the case of electronics, the recommendation is to turn off the television and video games when no one is using them. Unplugging appliances also helps to save energy. Photo: Archive

According to Christiano Vieira, secretary of Electric Energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, since October last year, the government started to adopt measures to avoid impact on the consumer, such as importing energy and activating thermoelectric plants:

— The contribution of the entire society to face an exceptional situation is important.

For Paulo Artaxo, professor at the USP Physics Institute and member of the IPCC (UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), the crisis is the result of the government’s lack of long-term vision:

Water crisis: Risk of power outage threatens investments in 2022

— I was in Manaus and saw that a middle-class family is paying a R$ 2 thousand electricity bill. Middle-class and low-income families are footing the bill for the crisis. They pay the price for lack of planning.

According to Ana Carolina Ferreira, Thymos Energia’s regulation and tariff manager, price pressures should continue until 2025. For this year, the consultancy’s expectation is an average increase of 10%, already including the cost of tariff flags.

In the IPCA, residential electricity accumulates an increase of 10.61% in the year until August, greater than the 5.67% of the general index. In twelve months, residential energy rose 21.08%, much more than the 9.68% of the general IPCA, says the IBGE.

Podcasts

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama CPI extra season; ‘Owl’ in the Chamber with administrative reform; and the drama of Brazilian income





dollar impact

For the next few years, she highlighted the pressure on prices due to the dollar and the IPCA itself, the official inflation index that serves as a reference for the readjustment of most distributor contracts. Ana assesses that, in an election year, the government can adopt some measure to contain the increase in tariffs and prevent them from exceeding 10%.

The next rainy season starts between November and December. The government claims to work with conservative projections. The National Electric System Operator (ONS) recommended that the thermal plants remain activated, although during the humid period the tendency is to leave out the most expensive ones.

Even so, Alexandre Americano, executive director of Mercurio Partners, predicts that prices will remain under pressure until at least 2025:

Solange Srour: Reduction in energy consumption could zero GDP in 2022, says economist

— The higher price will continue for the next five years, which is the deadline for contracting emergency capacity that will take place this year, unless there is some regulatory intervention with an artificial reduction in energy prices, which would only push the problem further forward.

Lavinia Hollanda, executive director of Scope Energia, recalled that the rise in oil prices directly pressures the value of diesel and gas, used as fuel in thermoelectric plants, which already account for around 30% of electricity generation:

— The price has been rising a lot and this increases the costs for companies, which pass on in a cascade effect. We will have a period of rain at the end of the year, but there is a risk that it will not be enough. The problem is the amount of energy to meet consumption at peak time (peak).

It’s not just lack of rain: Understand how Brazil is, once again, on the brink of rationing

Marcelo Gama, from Daemon, pointed out that in order to reduce dependence on hydroelectric plants, responsible on the 17th for 43% of energy generation, the government has created subsidies, such as discounts on the value of transmission tariffs:

— The costs of subsidies are passed on to final consumers, who even assume part of the cost of the commercial inefficiency of distributors, such as cats.

Recently, the government published a law that provides for the automatic registration of low-income families as beneficiaries of the social tariff. The initiative will allow 12 million customers not to pay the tariff flag surcharge. Although praised by experts, the measure will burden the rest of the sector.