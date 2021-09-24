And the money? Investment for Daniel Alves will be reallocated at Fluminense for reinforcements in 2022 | Rio de Janeiro

1 of 3 Daniel Alves turned a Flu consumption dream into a market opportunity — Photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL Daniel Alves turned a Flu consumption dream into a market opportunity — Photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL

The board still does not have a budget ready for the next season, because it depends on which competitions the Flu will compete in, but it has already started to outline its planning. The amount offered to Daniel Alves, for example, had no partnership involved and took into account the slack in the payroll with the departure of Nenê, who received over R$ 300 thousand and went to Vasco, and also other players to the end of year. The size of the boat can increase the hiring margin.

Currently, Fluminense has six players who end their contract in December. They are: Hudson, Egidio, Wellington, Abel Hernández, Bobadilla and João Lopes, who is the third goalkeeper in the squad. The board will only analyze case by case and sit down to talk about possible renewals at the end of the Brasileirão, but the tendency is for the majority not to stay in Laranjeiras. Other athletes with higher ties, but who have not established themselves in the team, may also be traded.

2 of 3 Abel Hernández and Bobadilla have a contract only until December and indefinite future — Photo: Disclosure Abel Hernández and Bobadilla have a contract only until December and future indefinite — Photo: Disclosure

Finally, another determining factor to increase the investment power for the next season is the return to Libertadores. With the participation in the tournament this year, Fluminense increased by 30% its payroll from 2020 to 2021. And a new classification will allow another “up grade” in the sheet for signings. The team is currently in eighth place with 29 points, one behind the G-6.

After the arrivals of Nonato and Colombian John Arias in this second half, the club was still monitoring possible reinforcements, but in recent weeks it even considered the squad closed for the rest of the season. But Daniel Alves was seen as a market opportunity after the termination with São Paulo, and Fluminense stretched the rope to the limit to try to hire the full-back, who was Olympic champion alongside tricolors Fred and Nino.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: